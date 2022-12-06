Two years ago, NBA enthusiasts huddled around their TVs and laptops for nearly a month’s worth of Sundays to watch an epic docuseries known simply as The Last Dance. The 10-episode saga chronicled the Bulls’ iconic title-winning 1997–98 season, the last hurrah of the fabled Chicago dynasty of the 90s led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and, later, Dennis Rodman under coach Phil Jackson. Loads of memorable archival footage spliced with an all-time cast of interviews, including the Big 4 themselves, sparked hours of dialogue and countless trips down memory lane for viewers of all ages that still continue to this day.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO