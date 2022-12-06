Read full article on original website
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Toyota offers cheaper Prius if customers take software updates
TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) leasing unit said on Wednesday it will begin offering over-the-air safety updates on the new Prius, betting it can use an approach pioneered by Tesla to cut lease prices and preserve used-car values in Japan.
electrek.co
A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas
A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow
Tesla dominates the electric vehicle market. Although the market share of Elon Musk's group has declined in recent years as most legacy carmakers now offer electric models, the manufacturer of the Model Y and Model S remains the benchmark for green vehicles. You just have to see that the upstarts...
sciencealert.com
Fusion Technology Is Reaching a Turning Point That Could Change The Energy Game
Our society faces the grand challenge of providing sustainable, secure, and affordable means of generating energy while trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero around 2050. To date, developments in fusion power, which potentially ticks all these boxes, have been funded almost exclusively by the public sector. However,...
PV Tech
US solar assets ‘are not meeting performance expectations’, kWh Analytics says
US solar assets “are not meeting performance expectations”, according to research from insurer kWh Analytics. kWh Analytics has published the 2022 edition of its annual Solar Generation Index (SGI), which compiles learnings from more than 500 operational solar assets in the US, with a total installed capacity in excess of 11GW.
