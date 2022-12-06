Read full article on original website
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Over $100K in valuables stolen from Solana Beach home
SOLANA BEACH — A residential burglary resulting in more than $100,000 in stolen cash and valuables was reported last Wednesday in Solana Beach. The female victim, 54, reported the incident at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 600 block of West Solana Circle. The victim reported approximately...
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
Pursuit Begins in San Diego, Ends in Orange County with 3 Arrests Made
A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man suspected of arson in East County
A man suspected of arson in Lemon Grove is being sought by law enforcement, authorities said.
Vagrants kicked out of Serra Mesa military housing apartment after neighbors complain
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors on Murray Ridge Road in a Liberty Housing neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief as a group of vagrants have vacated a home in the area. On Monday, neighbors reached out to CBS 8 with concerns about what they said were squatters living nearby and dealing drugs.
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining
17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting
Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
Driver killed in North County crash
A driver was killed Saturday in a crash in the Oceanside area, medical officials said.
Lakeside father of 3 killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
A Lakeside woman is looking for information and answers after her husband was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in East San Diego last week.
Spring Valley man looks for 2 dogs stolen from his car
A Spring Valley man is looking for his two dogs -- a French bulldog and a Boston terrier -- after they were inside his car that was stolen.
Police chase ends in 3 arrests, discovery of catalytic converters
Three men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of leading police on a chase and possessing stolen catalytic converters, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
National City approves 3 cannabis businesses, first weed lounge coming soon
SAN DIEGO — National City has high expectations after months of dealing with a three part permit process. Three cannabis businesses have been approved to move forward with their plans, including the first weed lounge in San Diego County. “With our ordinance we approved up to six, but yesterday...
Inside the Mira Mesa plan that will guide neighborhood development for decades
SAN DIEGO — A plan that will add thousands of jobs and tens-of-thousands of homes in Mira Mesa was unanimously approved by the San Diego City Council Monday. The plan will create more housing and promote sustainability. It will guide neighborhood development for the next few decades. Many of...
Motorcyclist dies in Pacific Beach crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in the Pacific Beach area, according to medical officials.
5 arrested during San Diego County anti-human trafficking operation
More than 1,300 human trafficking cases were reported in 2020 in California, more than any other state, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Lease for Driscoll’s Wharf in Point Loma won’t be renewed, raising questions about what comes next
Point Loma’s Driscoll’s Wharf is losing its lease when it expires April 30, creating a lot of questions about the future of the site of the longtime commercial fishing marina and other businesses there. The Port of San Diego sent a letter Oct. 20 to Tom Driscoll, president...
San Diego weekly Reader
The Mira Mesa library security guard’s tale
Gregg Fajardo noticed the Bowie knife on the man’s hip as the man sat there in the Mira Mesa library. Fajardo is telling me this in Clayton’s Coffee Shop in Coronado. We both came in to grab an evening meal. There are about three of us scattered around the U-shaped counter. We get to chatting. When he tries to move, I can see he’s having difficulty.
55-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the Torrey Pines State Reserve just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday. According to the officials, a Triumph motorcycle was driving south when it crossed into a northbound lane and crashed into a Toyota 4-Runner.
