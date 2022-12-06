Jacob deGrom said Thursday that the Mets will always hold a special place in his heart. Texas is where deGrom’s heart resides now, however. The 34-year-old two-time Cy Young winner bolted for the Rangers last week, signing a five-year, $185 million free agent deal that includes a sixth-year option that would stretch the total to a whopping $222 million. In opting to ditch the Mets, deGrom leaves behind the only franchise he’s ever known over his first nine years in the majors and a team that won 101 games last season. He also intimated that the Rangers made more of a push to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO