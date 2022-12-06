Read full article on original website
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
Ian Riccaboni On Possibly Signing With WWE: ‘Never Say Never’
During a recent virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, Ian Riccaboni commented on the possibility of signing with WWE in the future. According to the ROH commentator, the answer is always “Never say never.” He said,. “Never say never. I really like working in AEW and Ring of Honor...
Watch The ROH Final Battle Pre-Show
It’s time for the ROH Final Battle! You can watch the pre-show on YouTube below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Karrion Kross Says A Match With Roman Reigns Is Always On His Mind
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross was recently interviewed by USA Insider to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Kross talked about his initial WWE release last November, and a potential matchup with Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his...
Saraya Reacts To The WWE Crew Reacting To Her AEW Debut
Speaking to TMZ Sports, AEW wrestler Saraya opened up on her decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling and the company’s approach to her debut match with Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022. Additionally, the former Paige talked about the support she received after her first AEW appearance. You...
William Regal Bids Farewell To The Blackpool Combat Club
William Regal’s status with AEW is no longer a secret as it’s now common knowledge that the wrestling veteran is headed to WWE in 2023. Regal publicly bid adieu to the Blackpool Combat Club, his former AEW stable, via a tweet earlier today. He wrote,. “To the members...
Ricky Starks Wrote & Memorized His Incredible AEW Dynamite Promo
Ricky Starks cut one helluva’ promo on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Speaking to Comicbook.com for a new interview, Starks revealed that he wrote and memorized his entire promo on MJF. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the creative process for promos:...
Jeff Jarrett: ‘I’m Pumped For My Day Job’
During a recent edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett commented on his new gig in All Elite Wrestling, including working with Warner Bros. Discovery and Turner Networks. He said,. “I’m pumped for my day job. I think the opportunity...
Ricochet Says He & Braun Strowman Are “Cool” After “Floppy Flopper” Comments
WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet has insisted that he and Braun Strowman are “cool” after recent comments made by the Monster Among Men. Last month, Strowman mocked high-flying “floppy flopper” wrestlers and later took aim at independent wrestling. When confronted, Strowman backtracked and said he was only...
Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were ill this week. Moxley was still at the taping despite his condition, because he knew he had to be on hand for the Regal angle, and to reinforce that the BCC would stay together. Moxley was also scheduled to face Takeshita on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, because AEW President Tony Khan is trying to keep that program strong. By all reports, everyone was happy with how the Moxley vs. Takeshita match went.
Report: Miro Rejected AEW’s Creative Idea For Return To TV
Miro has reportedly turned down creative ideas pitched to him by AEW which would have resulted in his return to TV. The former AEW TNT Champion has had just three matches in the past six months, the most recent being at All Out in September. It was reported this week...
Report: AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2 Planned For 2023
AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will be teaming up again next year to host a crossover event, Dave Meltzer has claimed. In June, the two promotions came together for AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, which saw Jon Moxley defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the vacant Interim AEW World Championship. In the...
Taz Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of HOOK’s AEW Debut, Rampage News
AEW commentator Taz took to Twitter today to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his son HOOK making his in-ring debut. He wrote,. “Been 1 year already, crazy haha. Words cannot describe how proud of what HOOK has accomplished & noise he has made in such a short time. Thank you to all who support him on his career thus far!”
Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) Is Coming To MLW + WOW – Women Of Wrestling Preview
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out the following press release on Thursday, announcing that Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) will be appearing at the MLW Blood & Thunder event on Saturday, January 7 in Philadelphia, PA:. Johnny Fusion (f/k/a John Morrison) is coming to MLW in Philly. Get tickets at MLW2300.com.
The Complete PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Field Revealed, NWA Contract Signing Set
We now have the entire field for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament announced. On Friday, PWG announced that Konosuke Takeshita and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be joining Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, and Daniel Garcia as confirmed names competing.
WWE Looking For New Writer’s Assistant
WWE has a job opening for a new writer’s assistant for live events. The description says that the position will support the live events team in “all aspects of the writing and event planning process.”. Key responsibilities are listed below:. At all times, pay close attention to detail.
A Special Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation Set To Air Today
All Elite Wrestling will be airing a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation later today. The show will air via YouTube at 1:00 PM EST with the following matches taking place:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
AEW Revolution Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets for the 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view event on March 5 are now on sale for fans to purchase. You can check out the official announcement below:. Tickets On Sale Today for “AEW REVOLUTION” Live from Chase Center in San Francisco on March 5. — AEW’s California Expansion...
MJF Posts List Of Wrestlers Who Will Never Beat Him For The Triple B
AEW World Champion MJF is headed to Las Vegas, NV for tonight’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event. Earlier today, the Salt of the Earth took to Twitter to post a photo of a list he made, which is titled, “People That Will Never Beat Me For The Triple B.” Some of the wrestlers he mentioned include:
PHOTOS: Asuka Teasing A New Look & Darker Gimmick
WWE Superstar Asuka appears to be teasing a new look and darker gimmick coming in the near future. The Empress of Tomorrow has taken to Twitter this week to post several photos of herself, saying, “the world is full of sh*t” and “goodbye cruel world.” Many of the photos she’s posting come from when she wrestled as Kana in Japan.
