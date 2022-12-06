Read full article on original website
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
How Stars Like Billie Eilish Cate Blanchett, Ayo Edebiri and Emma Stone are Making Red Carpet Fashion Sustainable
“It’s very difficult as a stylist to be entirely sustainable,” says London-based Karen Clarkson, whose clients include Lashana Lynch, Samantha Morton and Joey Richardson. “You can’t save the world by fashion styling. It’s about trying to incorporate little things we can be doing into our work.” The stylist and creative director recently dressed Richardson in a vintage Catherine Walker power-shoulder gown, rather than in a new piece of clothing, for the premiere of Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Behind the scenes, Clarkson recycles, employs reusable garment bags, reuses foundation garments when possible and avoids disposable supplies like sticky lint rollers. Clarkson also pulls...
Ashley Graham Goes Bold With Sheer Mesh Outfit at Time Person of the Year Event
Ashley Graham isn't messing around with her wardrobe choices lately. The 35-year-old supermodel—who already sent the internet into a frenzy this week following a photo-op in a stunning optical illusion dress—struck again on Thursday night as she attended the TIME Person of the Year reception in yet another dazzling ensemble.
Maren Morris Gives Her Take on Meghan Markle After Netflix Doc Drops
Maren Morris is sharing her two cents on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who the country star believes doesn't deserve all of the hostility she faces from the public. Following the premiere of the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on the streaming platform Thursday, Dec. 8, Morris, 32, took to TikTok to share her unabashed opinions on the couple's tumultuous royal experience, especially Markle's role in all of it.
Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Rec's' 'Ethel Beavers,' Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, perhaps most popular for her role as Ethel Beavers in Parks and Rec, has passed away. She was 92. Her family shared the news through her Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 8, addressing the post, "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen." They published a brief...
Sam Heughan Shares Blooper Reel from 'Outlander' With Caitriona Balfe
Sam Heughan is giving fans a much needed laugh going into the weekend. The actor shared a series of outtakes from Outlander in the form of a blooper reel that’s sure to make even the most serious of Instagram scrollers crack a smile. In a surprising twist, the clips...
Jim Parsons Reveals the Life Lesson He Learned from the Heart-Wrenching Love Story, 'Spoiler Alert'
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, 49, takes on the real-life role of TVLine’s Michael Ausiello in the movie based on the editor-in-chief’s bestselling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words. The film version, shortened to simply Spoiler Alert (in limited release Dec. 2, nationwide Dec. 16), is a life-affirming love story of how Ausiello and his husband Kit Cowan’s (Ben Aldridge) relationship is transformed and deepened when Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Uplifting Health Update After IVF Journey
Famous lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have not been shy about their rollercoaster of an IVF journey, but it looks like they're finally coming out on the other side. The couple detailed their doctor's appointments—including egg retrievals—throughout the first season of The Kardashians as they tried to conceive, but...
