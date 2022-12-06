Read full article on original website
Related
nextbigfuture.com
Everyday Astronaut Will Become a Real Astronaut
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
nextbigfuture.com
What is Really Happening with Quantum Computers?
I have been following quantum computers closely for over two decades and I spent the last few days meeting with many of the major quantum computer companies, listening to talks and presentations and hearing from representatives of several governmental agencies and groups at the Q2B conference (Quantum to Business) .
Comments / 0