Fredonia, NY

fredonia.edu

SUNY Fredonia students set to return to Belize teaching experience during J-Term

Students will once again have the opportunity to raise their multicultural competence with the return of the Belize Service Learning Project, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the J-Term at the State University of New York at Fredonia. “Some students come back from Belize and say...
fredonia.edu

Holman named November 2022 Honors Student of the Month

Lilian Holman, a sophomore majoring in Graphic Design from Rendon, Texas, has been selected as the November 2022 Honors Student of the Month. A graduate of Legacy High School, Ms. Holman was nominated by her instructor, Department of Visual Arts and New Media Associate Professor Peter Tucker, who has had Holman in two courses and currently serves as site supervisor for her Honors Program Social Media internship.
FREDONIA, NY
wnypapers.com

Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion

A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas hears from Wells officials concerning announcement

The city of Dunkirk's top elected official says the acquisition of Wells Enterprises by the Ferrero Group should have a "minimal" impact on local operations. Mayor Willie Rosas told WDOE News on Wednesday that he heard from executive officials from the headquarters of Wells Enterprises in Iowa who spoke about the plans. He also expects to hear from Wells CEO Mike Wells. Wells is expected to remain a stand-alone business under the agreement, according to Rosas...
DUNKIRK, NY
WKBW-TV

West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WEST SENECA, NY
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 8, 2022

Area fishing action ground to a halt due to rain, and high winds. You can always find someplace to go fishing though in Niagara Falls USA. In the Niagara River, remember that the shoreline – such as in the Niagara Gorge – clears first and could offer some great trout opportunities. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls started to do some exploring Tuesday of this week and he found 2 feet of visibility above the power plant and 1-foot below the power plant. Casting No. 4 white and green spinners, as well as white and pink colors, he was rewarded with 5 or 6 colorful steelheads. By the end of the day, Ziehm was reporting 3 feet of visibility. Conditions should slowly improve as things progress this week unless we receive some more serious winds. If you still have your boat ready to go, don’t forget the Lower Niagara River is still wide open for trout action. When the waters start to clear in the main current, expect to see more steelhead along with brown trout and lake trout according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Top baits include egg sacs, egg imitations like beads, minnows, Kwikfish and MagLips. Spoons, spinners, egg sacs or egg imitations, and jigs will work from shore.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Erie County organizations react after county executive vetoes several line items in next year’s budget

After Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed several line items in next year’s budget, we’re hearing from organizations that might not be getting funding now. People that are a part of projects and programs vetoed by the county executive say they are looking ahead, but they are disappointed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed 11 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Gas Prices Remain Among Highest in Region

Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but remain above that in Warren County. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932. Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996.
WARREN COUNTY, PA

