Read full article on original website
Related
fredonia.edu
SUNY Fredonia students set to return to Belize teaching experience during J-Term
Students will once again have the opportunity to raise their multicultural competence with the return of the Belize Service Learning Project, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the J-Term at the State University of New York at Fredonia. “Some students come back from Belize and say...
fredonia.edu
Holman named November 2022 Honors Student of the Month
Lilian Holman, a sophomore majoring in Graphic Design from Rendon, Texas, has been selected as the November 2022 Honors Student of the Month. A graduate of Legacy High School, Ms. Holman was nominated by her instructor, Department of Visual Arts and New Media Associate Professor Peter Tucker, who has had Holman in two courses and currently serves as site supervisor for her Honors Program Social Media internship.
This WNY School District Is Considered The Worst In The State
One school district here in Western New York has taken the title of the worst district in the entire state. The report ranked all school districts around the country, based on data from U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics, according to MyTwinTiers.com. The ranking is based...
Protesters gather in opposition of wind turbines in Lake Erie
If you drive along Route 5, it is hard to miss the wind turbines that rise above Lake Erie. Talks about placing wind turbines in Lake Erie have some people upset.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Department of Health offers free rabies clinic in City of North Tonawanda
The Niagara County Department of Health is holding a free rabies clinic at the City of North Tonawanda Public Works Department, 758 Erie Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10. All appointments are by reservation only. Visit www.niagaracounty.com/health, click on the “Rabies Information” icon and follow the link...
wnypapers.com
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
chautauquatoday.com
Rosas hears from Wells officials concerning announcement
The city of Dunkirk's top elected official says the acquisition of Wells Enterprises by the Ferrero Group should have a "minimal" impact on local operations. Mayor Willie Rosas told WDOE News on Wednesday that he heard from executive officials from the headquarters of Wells Enterprises in Iowa who spoke about the plans. He also expects to hear from Wells CEO Mike Wells. Wells is expected to remain a stand-alone business under the agreement, according to Rosas...
Covanta's purchase of 3 WNY companies could supercharge expansion plan
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The seller of three related environmental service companies in Niagara Falls said the deal will supercharge his plans for the sustainable fuel product he's been developing for years. Covanta, an industrial waste management company with facilities across the country, purchased SGS Recovery, Buffalo Fuel Corp....
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back in to Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County Friday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Saturday in Buffalo and southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
West Seneca restaurant/brewery preps for Dec. 13 opening
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — After two-plus years of development, The Ridge has set an opening date of Dec. 13 in West Seneca. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant/brewery will open at 555 Orchard Park Road, a former auto dealership property that most recently housed Funk Lawn Care. The Ridge capitalized on the...
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
WKBW-TV
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 8, 2022
Area fishing action ground to a halt due to rain, and high winds. You can always find someplace to go fishing though in Niagara Falls USA. In the Niagara River, remember that the shoreline – such as in the Niagara Gorge – clears first and could offer some great trout opportunities. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls started to do some exploring Tuesday of this week and he found 2 feet of visibility above the power plant and 1-foot below the power plant. Casting No. 4 white and green spinners, as well as white and pink colors, he was rewarded with 5 or 6 colorful steelheads. By the end of the day, Ziehm was reporting 3 feet of visibility. Conditions should slowly improve as things progress this week unless we receive some more serious winds. If you still have your boat ready to go, don’t forget the Lower Niagara River is still wide open for trout action. When the waters start to clear in the main current, expect to see more steelhead along with brown trout and lake trout according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Top baits include egg sacs, egg imitations like beads, minnows, Kwikfish and MagLips. Spoons, spinners, egg sacs or egg imitations, and jigs will work from shore.
fredonia.edu
Watch the Fredonia 'Sounds of the Holiday' concert on PBS in December
SUNY Fredonia holiday choral concert to be broadcast on PBS on Dec. 20, 22 and 24. Plan to watch the choral ensembles at the Fredonia School of Music in its annual "Sounds of the Holidays" concert, which was recorded earlier in December in King Concert Hall. The program will be...
Western New York hunting safety tips before end of season
Other than gun safety, there are several things hunters need to remember to keep themselves and others safe as hunting season continues across New York State.
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
Erie County organizations react after county executive vetoes several line items in next year’s budget
After Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed several line items in next year’s budget, we’re hearing from organizations that might not be getting funding now. People that are a part of projects and programs vetoed by the county executive say they are looking ahead, but they are disappointed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed 11 […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Gas Prices Remain Among Highest in Region
Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but remain above that in Warren County. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932. Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996.
Comments / 0