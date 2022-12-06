Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kool G Rap Drops “Last Of A Dying Breed” Album Featuring Big Daddy Kane & More
Kool G Rap has returned to deliver the seventh solo studio album of his career, Last Of A Dying Breed. The 54-year-old legendary rapper promptly delivered his newest 11-track effort on December 9. The Godfather of mafiaso raps is here to emphasize his long-lasting influence on hip-hop. The album chiefly...
hotnewhiphop.com
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick Daddy
Fat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he’s the one who first discovered them. Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
hotnewhiphop.com
Marvin Sapp Says Ye “Ain’t A Gospel Artist,” Calls His Inclusion “Unfair”
The pastor and music icon says artists can tap into Gospel and win awards, but “that’s not something that happens across genres.”. He’s hailed as one of the greatest Gospel artists of our time, and Marvin Sapp is sharing his thoughts on Kanye West. Despite the anti-Semitism backlash West has received, he continues to tout his Christian faith. For years, Ye has been making waves in Gospel circles, especially following the success of Jesus is King. The album won several Gospel awards and Christian artists praised his addition to the genre. However, Sapp offered a different take in a recent interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pusha T & Metro Boomin Complain About Misinterpreted Lyrics
Pusha T and Metro Boomin both complained about lyrics being misinterpreted on Twitter. Pusha T and Metro Boomin vented about their frustrations regarding misinterpreted lyrics online. Both artists have released new albums in 2022. As for Push, the It’s Almost Dry rapper was responding to a “best albums of 2022”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk’s New Single Finds Him “Hanging With Wolves”
Since sharing his 7220 album in the early half of 2022, Lil Durk has been making steady appearances. We’ve heard him on singles both alone and with other popular artists. Previously, he connected with Doodie Lo on “Did Shit To Me.” Later we saw him connect with Kanye West and Cardi B on “Hot Shit.”
Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute
Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
hotnewhiphop.com
Terrence Howard Announces Plan To Retire From Acting
The 53-year-old actor revealed his plans to support a new generation of film and television stars post retirement. After decades in the entertainment industry, Terrence Howard announced his plans to retire from acting. The actor made things clear in a recent interview, saying, “This is the end for me.”
Dua Lipa Serves Up Drama in a Black Crystalized Dress and Strappy Heels at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Celebrating the holidays in style, Dua Lipa hit the red carpet at the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York. Lipa served up elegance with her look, dressing in an all-black ensemble down to her feet. Lipa’s look centered around a floor-length gown featuring a strappy bodice and a ruffle laden skirt that pooled at her feet. The top featured a sparkling crystalized halter strap that helped reinforce the plain black ones on the shoulders and round her forearms. Although her shoes were mostly hidden under the hem the dress, Lipa wore black strappy sandals with geometric...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Died Without A Will, Parents Fighting Over Estate: Report
The estranged parents are reportedly in conflict over who should control their son’s assets. The hip-hop community is continuing to mourn the tragic and sudden death of Takeoff just last month. The Migos member was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an altercation that broke out over a game of dice at a private party. He was only 28 years old.
Lizzo Is a Grinch in Striped Green BDSM-Inspired Corset and Shimmering Sneakers at iHeartMusic Jingle Ball
Lizzo gave grinch energy for her performance at the 2022 iHeartMusic Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York. Getting into the Christmas spirit, the Grammy Award-winning singer took the stage in a festive green ensemble and matching sneakers, all the while singing some of her hit songs like “Juice” and “Truth Hurts.” The musician took the stage bundled up in a red sequined Santa coat trimmed with white faux fur around the collar, sleeves and bottom hem. Once her coat was shed, Lizzo took a daring approach in a BDSM-inspired green corseted top featuring green faux-fur trim and a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Sizzla Kalonji Burns Platinum Plaques He Received From DJ Khaled Over Alleged “Insult”
Sizzla feels as if DJ Khaled insulted him. It seems like DJ Khaled’s made an enemy out of his former collaborator, reggae superstar Sizzla Kalonji. Sizzla and DJ Khaled connected in the past, largely on Khaled’s recent projects such as Grateful, Father Of Asahd, and God Did. He handled the intro on Grateful. Then, he linked up with Mavado, 070 Shake, and Buju Banton on Father Of Asahd. Sizzla also delivered a stunning performance alongside Bouty Killer, Skillibeng, Capleton and Buju Banton on “TSKNM” off of God Did.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Throwback Snapshot
Additionally, social media users have pointed out that the hair dresser in the image resembles Chloe Bailey. Beyoncé has made a tradition of wishing her fellow celebrities a happy birthday by sharing their childhood photos on social media. In the past, stars like Lizzo have been left amazed by celebratory greetings from the Lemonade hitmaker. Somehow, she surprisingly seems to mysteriously conjure up the snapshots out of thin air.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye’s IG Account Temporarily Blocked After Teasing New Song
Instagram is the latest platform to censor Ye (again). It seems as though Ye has completely forgotten about being a rapper recently. The disgraced artist hasn’t dropped any new music to streaming platforms since last year’s bloated Donda album. Instead, he’s opted to go on a dangerous media run full of hate speech and antisemitism.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk Gifts Fan Free Merch After Hoodie Mishap
The Chicago rapper is making things right with one of his fans. Have you ever ordered merch from one of your favorite artists and been very excited for it to arrive in the mail? This was recently the case for a big fan of Lil Durk. Twitter user @4PF_Rami ordered a hoodie from Durk’s official merch site, otfgear.com.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
hotnewhiphop.com
YG And Lil Wayne Team Up Again For “Miss My Dawgs” Single
Lil Wayne and YG released their song “Miss My Dawgs” earlier today (Dec. 9) and also shared a music video for the hot collaboration. The pair previously worked together on YG’s “Blood Walk” and Lil Wayne’s “Trill N*gga,” and are now bringing their infectious sound to the masses once again. Speaking candidly on their new single, the rappers get real about losing friends, loyalty, and more.
Comments / 0