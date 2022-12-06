Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
DIY Handmade Quilted Gift Tag
This little quilted Christmas Tree ornament is such a quick finish – and makes a really fun, simple gift or handmade gift tag. Christmas is the most magical time of the year. The time when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and spend time with our loved ones. As a Christmas gift, you can sew a Gift Tag to wrap your presents. These DIY Gift Tag ideas are super easy to make, and they will save you money too! So let’s get started!
Recycled Crafts
Fair Isle Christmas Ornament Knitting Pattern
I love knit ornaments (and will be sharing a bunch in the coming days!) because they are quick to knit, a great way to show off your hobby in your decor, and they make great gifts/tags/additions to gift bags. They’re also a great way to play with different knitting techniques,...
Recycled Crafts
Gingerbread House Cross Stitch Pattern
This gingerbread house cross stitch pattern from Anchor is so cute, and it would be great to stitch for Christmas or general winter decor. It uses six colors of floss and is worked on 14 count fabric. It measures 71 by 59 stitches, or about 5 by 4.25 inches. You...
Recycled Crafts
Winter Baby Layout with Free Sketch
Mari used a FREE sketch from Page Maps as a guide to crate her sweet Winter Baby Layout. This tall page has a long vertical border with two photos on the left side, a place for journaling on the center right, the title over top and a fun polar bear embellishment below.
Recycled Crafts
Tatting Pattern – Back and Forth Snowflake
Tatting Pattern – For this Snowflake Christmas Tatting Pattern You need to be an experienced tatter to be able to follow this pattern, as it does not include any basic tatting instruction. This is an intermediate to advanced level, two-shuttle pattern in PDF format. Although it may be tatted...
Recycled Crafts
Easy Sew Christmas Table Runner
Add a fun splash of holiday cheer with this Easy Sew Christmas Table Runner! This fun and simple sewing project is the perfect way to brighten any space. I have been wanting to find one of these for a while, but I just couldn’t find one I loved. So, I decided to make this applique myself. The free pattern makes it easy to cut out the shapes and I walk you through adding them to your table runner so it looks amazing! Make this today!
Recycled Crafts
13 DIY Christmas Holiday Stockings You Can Quilt
This Christmas roundup is for making your own DIY quilted Christmas Stockings. I have included both paid and free Christmas stocking patterns. For many families, the tradition of filling up a stocking at Christmas time is something that is very special and cherished. It’s a time to share some laughs, stories, and love with those we care about most. But why is this tradition so important? Many families believe that the tradition of filling up a stocking comes from the Bible. In the Bible, Christmas is called the “Day of Gift Giving.” On this day, Jesus was born, and his birth was a sign of hope for the world. So, for many families, Christmas is all about giving and sharing.
Recycled Crafts
How to make modern style Christmas trees out of recycled sweaters
When you’re pulling out your sweaters this season and you find some that you aren’t going put back in your wardrobe don’t throw them away. You can transform them into a forest of Christmas trees perfect to decorate for Christmas. Pop on over to the blog Find it Make it Love it for the step by step tutorial on how to make easy recycled sweater Christmas trees. And hey if you want to get fancy you can add all sorts of bling to these babies!
Recycled Crafts
Shimmering Snowflakes Mixed Media Layout
There’s no shortage of shimmer and shine on this fun layout from Suzanne. She used several different products and techniques to create her Ice Skating Page. For the background snowflakes she added pink spray to texture paste and then applied it over a stencil, there’s also some mica flakes scattered around. For the falling snowflakes she used foil, foiling plates and dies from Lawn Fawn. Then there’s also glitter on the title too.
Recycled Crafts
Video Tutorial – Log Cabin Christmas Tree Skirt
Tasha Noel’s whimsical Pixie Noel collection comes to life in this delightful log cabin block tutorial from Missouri Star Quilt Company! You can turn your winter decor into a Pixie Noel-themed masterpiece by following Deonn Stott’s Log Cabin Tree pattern. This Missouri Star Quilt Company project is suitable for beginners as well as experienced blockmakers. It is also suitable for quilting!
Recycled Crafts
Tall Christmas Layout with Unique Stamped Title
I love the mix of fonts Kerri used for the title on her Tall Christmas Layout! She combined stamped letters, numbers and greenery stamped with Distress Inks, there’s also typing to create a unique title and journaling section at the bottom of the page. Over top are 4 photos in a grid and a little stamped label sticking out.
Recycled Crafts
Start Your Own Hair Salon and Day Spa: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success
Discover the Beauty of Success – Hair Salon and Day Spa Guide. Personal care, newfound energy, and a revitalized appearance remain invaluable commodities among consumers, creating a billion-dollar industry overflowing with opportunity. Whether you’re a practicing cosmetologist or just attracted to the business of beauty, the experts at Entrepreneur show you how to lay the groundwork for success with a salon services startup.
Recycled Crafts
Sewing Angel Christmas Ornament
The Jim Shore Heartwood Creek collection’s “Sewing Angel. ” hanging ornament combines conventional themes with folk art patterns. My grandma was my angel. She was always there to help when I needed it, and she would always make me feel better. This Angel ornament is perfect for anyone...
Recycled Crafts
Happy Hanukkah Card
I love the mix of metallic silver and deep blue on this elegant Happy Hanukkah card from Kristina Werner! She used an embossing diffuser from Tim Holtz which leaves a flat space when you emboss with an embossing folder so you can add your sentiment. She heat embossed her sentiment in silver embossing powder and also added some around the edges too.
Comments / 0