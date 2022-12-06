Read full article on original website
Fair Isle Christmas Ornament Knitting Pattern
I love knit ornaments (and will be sharing a bunch in the coming days!) because they are quick to knit, a great way to show off your hobby in your decor, and they make great gifts/tags/additions to gift bags. They’re also a great way to play with different knitting techniques,...
13 DIY Christmas Holiday Stockings You Can Quilt
This Christmas roundup is for making your own DIY quilted Christmas Stockings. I have included both paid and free Christmas stocking patterns. For many families, the tradition of filling up a stocking at Christmas time is something that is very special and cherished. It’s a time to share some laughs, stories, and love with those we care about most. But why is this tradition so important? Many families believe that the tradition of filling up a stocking comes from the Bible. In the Bible, Christmas is called the “Day of Gift Giving.” On this day, Jesus was born, and his birth was a sign of hope for the world. So, for many families, Christmas is all about giving and sharing.
Easy Knot Strap Bag Free Sewing Pattern
This knot strap bag is so pretty! And it’s also an easy sewing project, using just one pattern piece. And it’s reversible! Melly Sews has a tutorial and a free sewing pattern you can use. Choose two cotton prints and sew them up into a cute new bag for yourself! Go to Melly Sews for the tutorial and free pattern.
Christmas Lights I Spy Printable
Here’s one for kids learning their colors and counting. This printable I spy game is covered with colored Christmas lights for kids to find and count. It’s super low prep but you do need a color printer. Or maybe print it in black and white, have the kids color it and then they can count how many lights they made each color?
Easy Sew Christmas Table Runner
Add a fun splash of holiday cheer with this Easy Sew Christmas Table Runner! This fun and simple sewing project is the perfect way to brighten any space. I have been wanting to find one of these for a while, but I just couldn’t find one I loved. So, I decided to make this applique myself. The free pattern makes it easy to cut out the shapes and I walk you through adding them to your table runner so it looks amazing! Make this today!
Rainbow Snowmen Shaker Card
I love the non-traditional color scheme on this wonderful Snowman Card from Marine! She used rainbow striped pattern paper and a rainbow of colors all around her little scenes. This fun card is also a shaker card with several of the snowmen having a shaker element behind them. Visit the...
Tips and Tricks for Stamping Winter Scene Cards
I love creating little scenes on my cards, it’s probably my go to when stamping. One of the Queens of making scenes is Sandy Allnock, I find her cards so inspirational and she’s so generous with her tutorials and ideas. She’s sharing a new video full of tips and tricks to stamp out wonderful scenes for winter and Christmas cards using stamps from Colorado Stamp Company.
Gingerbread House Cross Stitch Pattern
This gingerbread house cross stitch pattern from Anchor is so cute, and it would be great to stitch for Christmas or general winter decor. It uses six colors of floss and is worked on 14 count fabric. It measures 71 by 59 stitches, or about 5 by 4.25 inches. You...
Happy Hanukkah Card
I love the mix of metallic silver and deep blue on this elegant Happy Hanukkah card from Kristina Werner! She used an embossing diffuser from Tim Holtz which leaves a flat space when you emboss with an embossing folder so you can add your sentiment. She heat embossed her sentiment in silver embossing powder and also added some around the edges too.
December Daily Album
Ali Edwards is doing a December Daily album for the Holidays this year. Her album design has lots of acetate and vellum for see through layers, pocket pages, daily countdown layouts, shaker pages, loads of ribbon, felt, shaped pages and lots more. She’s sharing tons of photos of her layouts...
Sewing Angel Christmas Ornament
The Jim Shore Heartwood Creek collection’s “Sewing Angel. ” hanging ornament combines conventional themes with folk art patterns. My grandma was my angel. She was always there to help when I needed it, and she would always make me feel better. This Angel ornament is perfect for anyone...
Tatting Pattern – Back and Forth Snowflake
Tatting Pattern – For this Snowflake Christmas Tatting Pattern You need to be an experienced tatter to be able to follow this pattern, as it does not include any basic tatting instruction. This is an intermediate to advanced level, two-shuttle pattern in PDF format. Although it may be tatted...
