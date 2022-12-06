U.S. journalist Grant Wahl, 48, has died while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to a video posted by his brother Friday evening.
Wahl had previously been detained after wearing a rainbow flag shirt (shown above) to the USA-Wales match. In Qatar, engaging in a same-sex relationship and sexual activity is a crime, punishable by death by stoning.
According to Wahl’s brother Eric, who is himself gay, the journalist had been “healthy” prior to collapsing during the Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinal match in Doha.
According to the New York Post, Eric said that he believes his brother was murdered in an Instagram video...
The death of prominent journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup in Qatar has led to an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis great Billie Jean King leading the tributes to the American.
