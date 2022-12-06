Read full article on original website
fightingillini.com
Dancer Announces 2023 Schedule
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois men's tennis head coach Brad Dancer has announced the full schedule for the 2023 spring season on Friday. The Illini will begin the season on the campus of Arizona State where they will participate in the Sun Devil Hidden Dual from Jan. 12-13, then play Wichita State and Bryant on Jan. 14.
fightingillini.com
Townes Named Coach Wooden Cup Finalist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois women's gymnastics senior Mia Townes has been named a finalist for the 2023 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, a prestigious award which recognizes athletes for their efforts in their sport and the community. John Wooden, the award's namesake, was one of the greatest coaches and positive...
