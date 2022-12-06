Read full article on original website
CMA music festival to bring Nashville to international audiences
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is heading to the world stage with three of its contemporary country artists to headline the Country Music Association (CMA)'s show "Introducing Nashville" in the U.K. Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, and Alana Springsteen are set to perform. The performances will be the same format...
Dolly Parton publishing new children's book about dog chasing big dreams in Nashville
Country star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton will publish a new children's book about her god-dog that wants to become a country music star in Music City. Parton's publication, Billy the Kid Makes it Big, follows Billy as he follows his big dream to bark away to the beat of country music.
Rare genetic disorder case inspires new ER protocol, emphasizing empathy and respect
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — When 19-year-old Jadyne Kancir had to go to the ER in March 2021, her mother says she was treated like a psychiatric patient. Except she wasn’t one. The problem was that doctors had protocols to follow that were not meant for people like Jadyne.
JUUL to pay out $13 million to Tennessee for settlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the heels of a nationwide investigation into vape product company JUUL, Tennessee will be receiving approximately $13 million from a settlement with the company. 34 states had been looking into JUUL to see if their vaping advertisements were targeted towards underage individuals, even though...
Show me the money: High school athletes in Tennessee can be compensated, rules TSSAA
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — High school athletes in Tennessee can be compensated for their name, image and likeness, according to a recent ruling from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). The ruling from Murfreesboro on Friday means that while an athlete still can't be paid for an image of...
VIDEO: Police looking for 'Grinches' who stole porch furniture in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a pair of "Grinches" who were caught on doorbell video stealing porch furniture from a home in East Nashville. It happened Dec. 2 at a home on Stainback Avenue. Video released by police shows the two suspects stealing chairs. Police...
Tennessee state leaders continue to push for Gov. Lee to address DCS issues faster
Governor Bill Lee said they’re working on how to fix the problems surrounding Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Members of both parties said the governor's plan to wait months for a new budget simply won't work. State leaders said the budget goes into effect in July,...
Patients at risk: Expanded Medicaid relief to end soon in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thousands of Tennesseans could soon be without healthcare coverage. The Coronavirus Response Act provided Tennessee families with exceptions for Medicaid coverage, but that coverage is expected to end in April. Now, patients with critical medications could be without access. High priced products like Insulin, which can...
LaFayette man who shot down first Japanese plane at Pearl Harbor honored Wednesday
LaFAYETTE, Ga. — A LaFayette, Georgia man who was the first U.S. servicemen to shoot down a plane during the attack on Pearl Harbor was honored in his hometown Wednesday. On December 7th, 1941, Japanese forces conducted a surprise attack on the U.S. military base in Hawaii. 2,403 Americans were killed.
Gov. Kemp and legislative leaders extend gas tax suspension, inflation-fighting measures
Atlanta, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp along with legislative officials has extended the temporary suspension of motor fuel, locomotive fuel tax, and the supply chain state of emergency. State leaders reaffirmed their support of a second tax refund equivalent to this year's refund, and an extension of the homestead...
Georgia runoff elections: Are they worth the cost to taxpayers?
After back-to-back costly runoff elections, some lawmakers are questioning the need for the special election process in Georgia. But, one local representative says strong voter turnout is discouraging changes at the state level. Tuesday was another race, another runoff, and another overtime victory for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. "After a...
DeSantis pulls into dead heat with Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup
(TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining ground in a new poll of possible presidential contenders for 2024. The Marquette Law School conducts national surveys every couple of months. The newest survey, held after the midterms, shows DeSantis pulling into a tie with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
