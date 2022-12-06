ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

CMA music festival to bring Nashville to international audiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is heading to the world stage with three of its contemporary country artists to headline the Country Music Association (CMA)'s show "Introducing Nashville" in the U.K. Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, and Alana Springsteen are set to perform. The performances will be the same format...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

JUUL to pay out $13 million to Tennessee for settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the heels of a nationwide investigation into vape product company JUUL, Tennessee will be receiving approximately $13 million from a settlement with the company. 34 states had been looking into JUUL to see if their vaping advertisements were targeted towards underage individuals, even though...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Patients at risk: Expanded Medicaid relief to end soon in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thousands of Tennesseans could soon be without healthcare coverage. The Coronavirus Response Act provided Tennessee families with exceptions for Medicaid coverage, but that coverage is expected to end in April. Now, patients with critical medications could be without access. High priced products like Insulin, which can...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Georgia runoff elections: Are they worth the cost to taxpayers?

After back-to-back costly runoff elections, some lawmakers are questioning the need for the special election process in Georgia. But, one local representative says strong voter turnout is discouraging changes at the state level. Tuesday was another race, another runoff, and another overtime victory for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. "After a...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVCFOX

DeSantis pulls into dead heat with Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup

(TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining ground in a new poll of possible presidential contenders for 2024. The Marquette Law School conducts national surveys every couple of months. The newest survey, held after the midterms, shows DeSantis pulling into a tie with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy