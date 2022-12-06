Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
Brandi Rhodes Having Massive Twitter Problems
Brandi Rhodes has been in the wrestling realm for a while now. Apart from being a diva, she has also done very well as a businesswoman. Despite all that success, she is currently locked out of Twitter, and as a result, she cannot do podcasts anymore. Rhodes took to Instagram...
ROH Final Battle 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ring Of Honor was resurrected by Tony Khan after he purchased the company earlier this year. Since then, he has produced two pay-per-views and the third one is upon us this weekend. Fans are certainly excited for ROH Final Battle this year. The Final Battle pay-per-view will be taking place...
The Usos Claim Umaga’s Son Zilla Fatu Will Be The Next To Come Up
The Anoa’i family has produced some of the top superstars in the wrestling business. The family legacy has been carried by legends such as Yokozuna, Rikishi, The Rock and Wild Samoans and passed on graciously to today’s generation namely Roman Reigns and The Usos. Now, another member of the prestigious family, Zilla Fatu has decided to make his first step in the business with a bold prediction coming from his cousins, The Usos regarding his future.
MJF Drops List Of People Who Will Never Beat Him
MJF is apparently having the time of his life in All Elite Wrestling right now. The current AEW World champion had a great year behind him and is looking to ascend to a much higher level in the coming year. Maxwell recently made his own list of stars, according to him, who can never score the win the Salt of the Earth.
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Were Both Very Sick This Week
Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF attacked William Regal, resulting in him being taken to a nearby medical facility in an ambulance. This segment seemingly ended William Regal’s run with the company. The biggest question remained regarding the Blackpool Combat Club’s status. Many fans believed that the group would disband following Regal’s departure. Through it all, Jon Moxley was present, but he wasn’t 100%.
Lacey Evans Blasts ‘Loser’ Fan Accusing Her Of Using Her Body For Attention
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. She will be getting a new gimmick on WWE television soon, but it seems she still has a lot of haters. In fact, she decided to shut one particular hater down recently.
Eric Bischoff Reveals Who Named The nWo
The New World Order or nWo is one of the most popular factions in the history of professional wrestling. The group consisting of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall terrorized the WCW back in the day. To this day, many fans still remember who the nWo is, but who actually named the faction is another story.
The Rock Gave The Miz Great Advice To Succeed In Acting
The Miz is regarded as one of the most charismatic and talented WWE superstars. Despite not having great in-ring acumen, he went on to become the Most Must-See WWE Superstar of all time. The Miz has also been a part of many movies, and recently revealed some brilliant advice he got from The Rock regarding the same.
Ricky Starks’ AEW Dynamite Promo Compared To John Cena In Huge Way
Ricky Starks is currently one of the highlights of AEW television, and there is a good reason for that. Starks has worked hard to establish himself as a solid talent, and fans continue to support him all the time. In fact, his latest promo on AEW Dynamite has helped raise his stock. So much so, that even Mark Henry compared his promo to John Cena.
Chris Jericho Says Good Riddance To William Regal After AEW Exit
William Regal surprised the entire wrestling community when he showed up at AEW Revolution earlier this year. Following his debut, he quickly formed the Blackpool Combat Club. That faction featured two of AEW’s top stars, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Now, the BCC is no more, and Chris Jericho seems very happy about this.
Vice TV Releases Trailer For The ‘9 Lives Of Vince McMahon’ Documentary
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has presided over the world’s largest wrestling organization for decades. Vince has a vast wrestling history, and it all deserves to be preserved. Vice TV recently released the trailer for the new documentary of Vince McMahon. The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon, a Vice...
Paige VanZant Is Escaping The Ordinary In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant made a name for herself as part of the UFC, where she had a very subpar record. She ended up leaving the MMA world and ventured into professional wrestling. While her pro wrestling career is on hiatus, VanZant is making sure she delivers the goods when it matters.
Tay Melo Apologizes For Her Drunken Tweets
Tay Melo has put in a lot of effort to establish herself as one of the stars of AEW’s women’s division. Melo also gained a significant following on social media. However, Tay Melo recently posted an apology for her drunken tweet on her Twitter account. After debuting in...
WWE NXT Deadline 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Triple H took over WWE Creative after Vince McMahon retired and this resulted in a lot of changes to the overall product – including NXT as well. The black and gold brand will be holding its next Premium Live Event called NXT Deadline very soon, as fans are very excited about it.
William Regal Cannot Appear On WWE Television As Part Of His AEW Release
William Regal leaving AEW caused a lot of shock among wrestling fans, since he was contracted for a good amount of time. Apparently, AEW and Regal came to terms on a release that was conditional. While speaking at the ROH Final Battle media call, AEW CEO & President Tony Khan...
AEW Talent Thought William Regal Would Leave Right After Triple H’s WWE Takeover
William Regal is one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the industry, and he is truly a genius of the business. He came to AEW when Vince McMahon was in charge but everything changed after Triple H took over. In fact, even AEW talent thought Regal would leave after Triple H took over.
