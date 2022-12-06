Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Pulled from Upcoming WWE Events
Matt Riddle has been pulled from upcoming WWE events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road, but PWInsider reports that he is no longer booked for the weekend WWE live events. Riddle last wrestled on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens for a loss to...
WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff to Feature Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants Reveal
The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30pm ET on Saturday. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The Deadline Kickoff will feature a panel looking at the card, plus the reveal of the entrant order...
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Reportedly Sick, Backstage News on Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AEW’s Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley were reportedly “really sick” this past week. Paquette missed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping due to the illness, according to the Wrestling Observer, and Moxley was feeling really bad the day before, but he went to the TV tapings in Cedar Park, TX because he knew he had to be there for storyline with William Regal and keeping together The Blackpool Combat Club as a group.
The Miz Says WWE Originally Wanted To Bring Him In As An Announcer After Tough Enough
The Miz recently appeared on the Off The Beat program, where the former two-time WWE champion discussed his early days with the company, how they originally wanted to bring him in as an announcer following Tough Enough, and how he eventually decided to sign a developmental deal with WWE to prove everyone that he could be a superstar. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE Announces Loaded SmackDown Card for Next Week, Big Night for Sami Zayn?
WWE has announced a loaded line-up for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next Friday for his first appearance since War Games at Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso...
Becky Lynch Says She Is Happy To Be Back In Front Of Fans But Admits Her Shoulder Still Isn’t Feeling Right
WWE superstar Becky Lynch recently joined The Verge to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on making a return for WarGames, and how her shoulder is still not completely healed after landing on it wrong during her SummerSlam matchup with Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Sasha Banks Headed to NJPW?
Sasha Banks is reportedly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. There’s no word on if Banks will be appearing before the live crowd, but a new report from PWInsider notes that NJPW is bringing Banks to the event. Banks teased the idea of wrestling inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI...
ROH Final Battle Betting Odds
ROH will hold its Final Battle event on Saturday. The event will be headlined by Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) (-250) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (+175) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c)...
Spoiler on a Big Title Change at Tonight’s Impact TV Tapings
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeat Heath and Rhino to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match should air next Thursday, December 15.
Opener, Main Event and More Set for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Heath and Rhino defending their Impact World Tag Team Titles against NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. Impact tonight will be headlined by a non-title match between Mike Bailey and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Impact has...
Solo Sikoa Talks WWE’s Plans For Him In NXT Before Going To The Main Roster
Solo Sikoa spoke with Josh Martinez’s “Superstar Crossover” to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. The plans NXT had for him before getting called up to the main roster:. “I felt like before I got called up, there were a lot of...
Can’t Knock The Hustle: “Lousy” Ronda Rousey
WrestleMania 31. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In the ring, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are doing the usual WrestleMania spot where they announce the attendance for the show, revealing that it set a Levi’s Stadium record of 76,976 fans. Disputed number or not, it is a record that stands to this day. After the announcement, it turned into a heel promo for The Authority, where Stephanie got to mention how WWE’s growth from WrestleMania 1 to WrestleMania 31 is largely because of her, and where Triple H got to brag, not only about beating Sting earlier in the show, but also that The Authority owns every wrestler and fan in attendance.
Why Johnny Gargano Is Booked for Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks His Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is headed to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is advertising a dark main event with Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The current announced line-up for Friday’s SmackDown looks like this: Shayna Baszler vs....
Jeff Jarrett Talks Scott Hall’s TNA Run, Reflects On Incident Between Samoa Joe and Kevin Nash
On the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about his days in TNA, and recalled when the promotion brought in Scott Hall, a decision that led to a series of odd events like Hall no-showing Turning Point 2007 and Samoa Joe and Kevin Nash getting into an altercation backstage. Highlights are below.
Shane Taylor Is Prepared To Reintroduce Himself At ROH Final Battle: “This Is My Jay-Z Moment”
Former Ring of Honor Television champion Shane Taylor recently joined the Knockouts and 3 Counts program to hype up this weekend’s Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Baddest Man On The Planet will be teaming up with JD Griffey to battle Swerve In Your Glory, a match that Taylor is calling his Jay-Z moment. Highlights from the interview are below.
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Pittsburgh
WWE’s Gable Steveson is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. On a related note, PWInsider adds that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word yet on if they will be appearing on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they are back on the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.
Homicide Thinks NJPW Strong Is A New Chapter For American Fans
Homicide did an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Steve Fall’s Ten Count, where he spoke about a wide range of topics, including the NJPW Strong Nemesis show coming up on December 11th from the Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA:. “At first I was joking around like, why do I feel like...
WWE Reportedly In Talks for a New Reality TV Show
WWE is reportedly in talks for a new E! reality show. There’s no word yet on when the show might begin filming or if it will happen at all, but it was noted that they are looking for legitimate wrestling couples. If the project is finalized, the Wrestling Observer...
William Regal Sends New Message to The Blackpool Combat Club
William Regal took to Twitter today with a message for The Blackpool Combat Club. As we’ve noted, Regal is on his way back to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release. You can click here for what Khan had to say about why he granted the departure. Regal appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite in a pre-recorded promo and said he will be Blackpool Combat Club until he dies, which you can see here.
Ricky Starks Details His Creative Process For Promos, Talks Fan Reaction To Promo With MJF
Rising AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently joined Comicbook.com to hype up his world title showdown with MJF on next week’s Winter Is Coming television special, a match Starks earned after winning the World Title Eliminator tournament. During the interview, the Absolute One discussed his creative process for writing promos,...
