wrestlingheadlines.com
Becky Lynch Says She Is Happy To Be Back In Front Of Fans But Admits Her Shoulder Still Isn’t Feeling Right
WWE superstar Becky Lynch recently joined The Verge to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on making a return for WarGames, and how her shoulder is still not completely healed after landing on it wrong during her SummerSlam matchup with Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
Ric Flair Makes His Opinion On LeBron James Extremely Clear
Wrestling icon Ric Flair has no questions about his NBA GOAT. On Tuesday night, the Nature Boy took to Twitter and shared his praise for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. "Watching You Right Now! LeBron, If You Never Play Another Minute, Score Another Point, Or Win Another Game!! YOU...
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Fat Joe: Beef with 50 Cent Resulted in Losing $20 Million Michael Jordan Collaboration
Rapper Fat Joe has written a book with renowned hip-hop journalist, Shaheem Reid. In an excerpt featured on GQ’s website, the Bronx-raised hip-hop artist talks about losing a $20 million deal because of a hip-hop beef with perhaps the industry’s biggest antagonizer, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent. In...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Is “Heartbroken” Vince McMahon Is No Longer In Charge Of WWE
While many were happy to see Vince McMahon retire from WWE back in July, there are some that were upset to see McMahon step down. One of those people is Ric Flair who said on his To Be The Man podcast that he is heartbroken Vince is no longer in WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Generation: Son Of Wrestling Legend Officially Begins In-Ring Training
Next up. There have been several wrestling families throughout the years and it can mean a lot when a new member is added in. Those additions can come with a lot of benefits, including being immediately tied into the family’s history. That might be the case again for a wrestling family, as we are seeing one of the most prominent wrestling families ever gaining a new member.
stillrealtous.com
Ronda Rousey Explains Major Botch During Title Match At Survivor Series
The annual WWE Survivor Series premium live event recently took place from Boston, and Ronda Rousey put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line when she defended the belt against Shotzi. The match received a lot of criticism from the fans and one spot in particular seemed to get...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
nodq.com
Braun Strowman comments on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title run
In an interview with TorontoSun.com, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ run as the unified WWE Universal champion…. “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”
