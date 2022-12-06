Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
nodq.com
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Considering Roman Reigns Wrestling Twice At WrestleMania 39
There might be two Roman Reigns matches at WrestleMania 39, according to a new report. For the fourth straight year, WWE will be having a two night WrestleMania for the 39th edition of their biggest event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Generation: Son Of Wrestling Legend Officially Begins In-Ring Training
Next up. There have been several wrestling families throughout the years and it can mean a lot when a new member is added in. Those additions can come with a lot of benefits, including being immediately tied into the family’s history. That might be the case again for a wrestling family, as we are seeing one of the most prominent wrestling families ever gaining a new member.
ComicBook
ROH Crowns New Women's Champion at Final Battle
After an exciting opening match at ROH Final Battle, it was time for the ROH Women's Championship match, which featured two stars very familiar with each other. ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez returned from injury several weeks ago and came face to face with her new challenger Athena, and now the two were finally meeting one on one with the Title on the line. They knew each other quite well, so they were able to counter each other's moves and styles throughout the match. Both had a few new tricks too though, but it was Athena who would seal the deal, delivering her finisher from the top rope and pinning Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion.
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
nodq.com
Braun Strowman comments on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title run
In an interview with TorontoSun.com, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ run as the unified WWE Universal champion…. “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Discusses Maintaining Friendships With WWE Stars
Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, has dedicated over twenty years to the world of professional wrestling. With such an expansive history where he impacted numerous promotions over the years, Claudio has formed friendships with wrestlers around the world that come from different walks of life. Over half of his time in the business has been spent with WWE, and it was clear through backstage documentaries on the WWE Network that he had cultivated genuine, caring friendships with stars like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. "Sheamus is still my friend. I still have Seth Rollins, my friend," Claudio told Dallas Morning News this week. "There's still a lot of people there that are my friends that I still talk to. That stuff never changes. To me, friendship is extremely important."
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sale Numbers For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event in Arlington, TX has 2,227 tickets out. Next Wednesday’s Winter is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite in Garland, TX has 4,285 tickets out. There are...
Rock Royal Rumble Rumors, Ricky Starks MJF Promo Battle, William Regal Gone | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar wanted to go to TNA. - Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest for ACTION Championship. Creators Spotlight:. Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr...
