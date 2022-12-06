Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official website reports that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed practice on Thursday. Hopkins wasn’t feeling well, which was why he was absent. The Cardinals don’t play until Monday night versus the New England Patriots, so Hopkins will have plenty of time to recover and play. Hopkins missed the first six games of the season due to being suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs, but since his return has proved to be one of the best receivers in the NFL. In the six games that Hopkins has played, he has averaged almost 96 yards receiving and has three touchdowns. Fellow WR Rondale Moore also missed practice Thursday due to a groin injury.

1 DAY AGO