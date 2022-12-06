Read full article on original website
Ex-Patriots OC Believes This Is ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
The New England Patriots’ offensive line has struggled this season. Matt Patricia’s play-calling has been simplistic and predictable. But one prominent former Patriots assistant doesn’t believe either of those factors has been the greatest impediment to Mac Jones’ Year 2 success. Charlie Weis, the offensive coordinator...
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Will Start Week 15
Losers of four of their past five games, the Atlanta Falcons are shaking things up under center. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start against the New Orleans Saints following Atlanta’s Week 14 bye. The news comes in the wake of recent comments...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Questionable for Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. Despite head coach Todd Bowles telling reporters that Fournette should be good for Sunday, this feels notable due to Fournette’s decreasing role in the backfield. This news may hurt his fantasy value heading into Week 14 while boosting the value of rookie Rachaad White who is poised for a breakout game. Be careful slotting Fournette into your starting lineups this weekend, even if he is good to go in San Francisco.
How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.
Odell Beckham Jr. Doesn’t ‘See The Point’ Playing During Regular Season
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are still ongoing after the free agent wide receiver paid visits to Buffalo and Dallas. Things looked as if he might strike a deal with the Cowboys, but it never came to fruition. Many teams would benefit from having Beckham on their roster — especially with the playoffs right around the corner.
Jason Garrett Reportedly Candidate For Stanford Head Coach Job
Jason Garrett has been away from the gridiron for a year, and it appears his NBC Sports job could be a one-and-done. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach reportedly is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching job, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel on Thursday. Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor is one of the other finalists for the position. Former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio are no longer in the running for the job after speaking with Stanford, according to The Athletic.
Baker Mayfield Makes Rams Debut Two Days After Being Claimed
Baker Mayfield has made his Los Angeles Rams debut. That’s right, already. Just two days after being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield was thrust into action for the Rams in their “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. By receiving playing time...
Patriots Practice Notes: Trent Brown Returns After Illness
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ embattled offensive line received a jumbo-sized boost Friday. Offensive tackle Trent Brown was back on the field for New England’s penultimate practice of Week 14. Brown played through an illness in last Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and had sat out the previous two practices.
NFL Picks: Week 14 Best-Bet Parlay Zeroes In On Key Injuries
Frustration for the NESNBets NFL best-bet parlay has very much set in. At least we only have a few weeks of embarrassment left. As you can tell, we’re in a very good headspace after yet another losing week. Losing sucks no matter the circumstances, and any attempts to convince ourselves that it’s more annoying to hit all but one game than miss multiple picks in a week were pointless.
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Blow Double-Digit Leads At Historic Rate
The record for the Las Vegas Raiders would look a lot different if they could hold onto a lead. The Raiders, guided by first-year head coach and former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, blew another golden opportunity Thursday night as they let another double-digit advantage slip away in the second half, this time to the Los Angeles Rams and Baker Mayfield — yes, Baker Mayfield.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Missed Practice on Thursday
Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official website reports that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed practice on Thursday. Hopkins wasn’t feeling well, which was why he was absent. The Cardinals don’t play until Monday night versus the New England Patriots, so Hopkins will have plenty of time to recover and play. Hopkins missed the first six games of the season due to being suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs, but since his return has proved to be one of the best receivers in the NFL. In the six games that Hopkins has played, he has averaged almost 96 yards receiving and has three touchdowns. Fellow WR Rondale Moore also missed practice Thursday due to a groin injury.
Bill Belichick Salary: How Much Patriots Head Coach Reportedly Makes
Despite once saying he wouldn’t do so, Bill Belichick now is coaching in his 70s and hasn’t given any indication that he plans to retire anytime soon. Love of football and the pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record both probably have something to do with it. So...
Why Stephen A. Smith Isn’t Satisfied By Reported Aaron Judge-Yankees Deal
Yankees fans rejoiced when New York reportedly agreed to a deal with star slugger Aaron Judge, but Stephen A. Smith wasn’t one of those fans. The Bronx Bombers reportedly beat out the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres for the American League MVP, and it reportedly has those teams scrambling to sign the next big free agents on the market.
MLB Rumors: Yankees To ‘Accelerate’ Pursuit Of Three Players After Aaron Judge Deal
Aaron Judge reportedly will remain in pinstripes, and now the New York Yankees can switch gears in hopes of filling out the rest of their roster. And that’s exactly what they’ll do, according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal. “With Judge set to return, the...
Giants RB Saquon Barkley Limited in Practice Friday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Barkley was limited at team practice on Friday, the second day in a row under the limited designation. It felt more out of an abundance of caution on Thursday, but today’s restriction means this could be something more notable. If Barkley is out for this weekend, we will surely see this spread of a touchdown balloon following the news.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Bills’ Von Miller To Miss Rest Of Season With ACL Tear
The Bills received some bad news on Von Miller on Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Miller underwent exploratory surgery on his knee Tuesday and an ACL tear was discovered and repaired, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added some additional details regarding the surgery.
Why Cowboys Reportedly Didn’t Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Contract
The Cowboys’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be over. Despite his visit going well, according to Jerry Jones, Dallas reportedly has chosen to not offer the NFL free agent wide receiver a contract, according to NFL Media’s Jane Slater. The Cowboys were concerned over the 30-year-old’s ability to last the entire season, and the team did not see him run routes or cut on the repaired knee, which he injured during Super Bowl LVI.
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Misses Practice on Thursday
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (head) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. “Head” is an odd designation, given that it would be listed under “concussion” if it was such. So we’ll assume Meyers doesn’t have to go through any sort of concussion protocol to be cleared in time for Sunday. The Patriots are pretty desperate for wins as they sit in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, so the availability of their top wide receiver will be crucial the rest of the way. Fortunately, he’ll have an extra day to recover, as New England isn’t in action until Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.
Bengals' Joe Mixon Clears Concussion Protocol, Practices Fully Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon should be able to return for Sunday’s meeting with the Cleveland Browns this weekend. The workhorse back cleared concussion protocol today and participated fully in Cincinnati’s Wednesday practice. Mixon missed the previous two games for the Bengals, a 20-16 win over the...
