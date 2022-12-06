Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
cpr.org
Kelly Loving was ‘authentic and unapologetic’ and a mother to her community
Kelly Loving was always there to lend a caring hand, lift others up and encourage them to shine and succeed, said her older sister, Tiffany Loving. “Because that's how Kelly was. If somebody didn't feel good about their self, she always tried to make them feel confident,” she said.
Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns for 2023 event!
(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be back on the streets for its 14th year in 2023 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 26. Ice sculptures will line Bennett Avenue along with vendors and activities for both weekends including President’s Day on Feb. 20. Since 2007, Cripple Creek’s Ice Festival has become […]
FOX21News.com
Meet Miss Colorado 2022
Savannah Cavanaugh, Miss Colorado 2022, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss her journey to the national championship. Savannah Cavanaugh, Miss Colorado 2022, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss her journey to the national championship. Trifecta of Illnesses. Health officials are concerned by the rise in RSV and flu...
Nonprofit finds homes for unadoptable dogs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT). ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs. Since 1994 they have been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for dogs deemed […]
FOX21News.com
Couple robbed at gunpoint in Colorado Springs
Family and friends gathered to honor the memory of Daniel Aston on Wednesday morning. Suspected Club Q shooter said “sorry” at hospital. The original arrest affidavit for the suspected Club Q shooter has been released by the 4th Judicial District, and it details initial information gained by police in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
KKTV
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
KRDO
Woman desperately searching for her mother’s ashes after urn was stolen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is asking anyone with information to come forward after someone broke into her car, stealing her mother's ashes. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, K'La Docken's car was broken into on Dec. 1 in the 1800 block of E. Bijou St. Docken...
Escaped convicted felon arrested in Pueblo
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a five-time convicted felon and FBI Safe Streets Wanted Fugitive who escaped from Community Corrections in October 2022. Samuel Jaramillo, 34, was arrested for two active felony warrants from separate cases in 2022. Both were for Failure to Comply, one of which was a Possession of […]
them.us
Queerness Never Came Easy in Colorado Springs
As I awoke on Trans Day of Remembrance, thinking about co-founder Gwendolyn Smith’s dream of a future when that annual observance would be unnecessary, I felt a small moment of hope. While it’s been a hard year for queer people everywhere, I knew I’d be celebrating shared birthdays and an end to Scorpio season with dear trans friends that night. I knew we’d talk about the many challenges we faced, but also revel in the fleeting joy only possible with those who know us best, within the kind of community that builds new worlds.
FOX21News.com
Community CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland event
(SPONSORED) — CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland began in 2018 and is hosted by their Associated Students’ Government. Each year, hundreds of community members attend, in addition to CSU Pueblo students. The event allows children in the community to participate in Holiday activities, take photos with Santa, and receive a free toy, all at no cost.
KKTV
Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
FOX21News.com
TJ Serial Killer
An American who lives north of the border is said to be a serial killer responsible for at least three murders of young women in Tijuana. An American who lives north of the border is said to be a serial killer responsible for at least three murders of young women in Tijuana.
$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide. On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 The post $10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
Kidnapping suspect arrested after closing down I-25
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on multiple charges including kidnapping and eluding law enforcement during a crime spree that spanned two counties and closed Interstate 25.
Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
Pueblo man faces kidnapping, eluding charges for chase ending in DougCo
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits near an active crime scene in Lone Tree, September 2022.Photo byHeather Willard. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office closed I-25 northbound between Colorado 88 and Dry Creek Road at approximately 11:15 p.m. Dec. 6 for a multijurisdictional police operation ending in the arrest of a Pueblo man.
CSPD: ‘Swatting’ incidents reported in COS and Denver
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a “swatting” call Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Other police departments reported similar calls across the state and country. CSPD said, on Wednesday, around 10:25 a.m. officers received a call from an out-of-state number, and police said the caller spoke with a “foreign accent” […]
Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall, 2 suspects wanted
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pet store in the Citadel Mall was left in shock after employees discovered a little Yorkshire Terrier puppy was stolen on Sunday, Dec. 4. Business Manager at Pet City Citadel, Erica Bondurant, said it was a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall when a man and woman asked […]
KKTV
WATCH: Body of missing woman found
Shirley King was found guilty on all four counts she was facing. The 2022 Festival of Lights Parade in downtown Colorado Springs, as presented by KKTV 11 News!
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0