Obituary: Lori Gunther
Lori Jean Gunther (Tucker), 59, gained her angel wings and joined her mother, Lola Holt (Moore), on November 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM at HopeWest Hospice Facility in Grand Junction, CO. Lori lived a full and adventurous life making an impact on every community she was a part of. In...
Obituary: Philip White
Philip “Phil” Albert White, age 87, passed away on November 15, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Aubrey J. White and Charlotte Nancy (Cameron) White. Phil lost his eyesight in an accident, (snowball fight) at the age of...
Vail accepting nominations for Vail Trailblazer Award through Jan. 6
Nominations for the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award are being accepted by the Vail Town Clerk’s Office now through Jan. 6, 2023. The award is presented annually by the Vail Town Council to recognize an individual, couple or team that exemplifies the spirit and fortitude in making Vail a great community through one or more actions that make a lasting impact.
Obituary: MILTON DARRELL WHITE
Blessedly, at long last, we can gather to celebrate the life of Milton Darrell White, born August 14, 1936 to Milton Baird and Ima Faye Acuff White in Clovis, NM, moved with his family to a farm near Limon, CO in 1947. He graduated from Limon in 1954 then attended Abilene Christian College and York College.
Edwards welcomes new real estate office
Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
Veronica Swift to perform at VPAC following unveiling of Chihuly Chandelier ￼
What: An Evening with Veronica Swift and the H2 Big Band, with a special Chihuly Chandelier unveiling. When: Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m. showtime; unveiling pre-show. Cost: Tickets start at $48; $25 for students and children. More information: Visit VilarPAC.org. On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in...
Norah Jones comes to Beaver Creek to celebrate VPAC’s 25th anniversary in March￼
What: VPAC 25th Anniversary Celebration | An Evening with Norah Jones. When: Friday, March 3, 7:30 p.m. Cost: 25th Anniversary Celebration & Concert: $250; Concert-only: $150. Singer and pianist Norah Jones has won nine Grammy Awards with over 50 million albums sold worldwide while being named Billboard’s Top Jazz Artist of the 2000-2009 decade. Since the time she crooned “Come Away with Me” in 2002, music lovers from all over the world have been trying to catch a glimpse of her sultry voice and delicately soulful songs.
Battle Mountain students host gallery show, silent auction to fundraise for class trip￼
What: Gallery Show and Silent Auction to support Battle Mountain art student trip to Los Angeles. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus (150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards) When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Why: Students in upper-level classes of Portfolio, AP Art and Design and AP/DE...
Letter: An incredible volunteer effort to put on races
“Amazing” doesn’t quite cover how I would describe Beaver Creek races last weekend. Most races around the world involve armies of staff preparing the race course. Not so here in the Valley. We have a number of volunteers from all over Eagle County to care for it all.
Friends, family to gather Sunday in Vail to celebrate life of Rodney Davis, raise money for memorial fund
Friends and family of Rodney Davis are holding a gathering at Vendetta’s Restaurant in Vail Village this Sunday from 4-7 p.m. to raise a glass to his life, share memories and raise money for the newly-established Rodney Davis Memorial Fund. Davis’ body was identified outside of Loreto, Mexico, on...
Vail Health earns accolades for quality, safety
Vail Health and its entities have recently been recognized with accolades and accreditations for quality and safety. Vail Health was one of 429 hospitals in the nation to earn five stars in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ five-star rating system. Vail Health was previously a four-star-rated hospital. The rating of 3,093 hospitals across the country is determined by how well a hospital performs on a set of quality measures compared to other U.S. hospitals. The five areas of quality are safety of care, readmission, patient experience, mortality, and timely and effective care.
Letter: Thanks, Eagle Valley Library District
Thank you to the Avon Public Library and the Eagle Valley Library District for a festive and fun Holiday Open House on Dec. 1. The live reindeer were a huge hit with my 18-month-old, and it was heart-warming to see so many families bonding at such a wholesome event. There were lots of holiday-themed activity stations for children of all ages, and the flow of the set-up was well thought-out. Kudos to the staff and volunteers for organizing and executing a joyous event!
Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10
On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
Gigging for a living: How local entertainers make it work in the Vail Valley￼
In the Vail Valley, après-ski is almost as popular as the skiing itself. What’s more fun than coming off the hill with your friends or family, grabbing a few beers, and bragging about your big air before singing along to a little “Brown Eyed Girl” or dancing in your ski boots?
Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal
Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
Building precious ice: Mountain Recreation brings outdoor ice to Edwards for third straight year
For the third consecutive year, Mountain Recreation is bringing outdoor ice to Edwards. But this year, with new investments — both in infrastructure and in financial contributions — the recreation district is bringing two rinks to Freedom Park in December. The project has been driven, maintained and utilized...
Eagle County resident Shad Murib seeks to lead Colorado’s Democratic Party
Shad Murib thinks Colorado’s Democratic Party needs to look to the western part of the state. Murib, an Eagle County resident — and husband of outgoing state Sen. Kerry Donovan — this week announced his candidacy for the chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. Morgan Carroll, the current chair, has announced she will not seek a fourth term in the position.
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain and with the resort and town’s relationship.
School Views: A look back at the first semester
With just under two weeks remaining in the fall semester, it’s time to look back and reflect on how the year has started. Like most, I’m amazed at how quickly we get to this point. It wasn’t long ago that I was enjoying summer activities. And yet, here...
Town of Eagle seeking assistant town manager
The town of Eagle is seeking a new assistant town manager, one that oversees various operations and is in place to strategically address areas the town wishes to improve. Much of the position entails consistent communication and collaboration within the council and the town departments. “(The job involves) serving as...
