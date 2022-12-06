ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Obituary: Lori Gunther

Lori Jean Gunther (Tucker), 59, gained her angel wings and joined her mother, Lola Holt (Moore), on November 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM at HopeWest Hospice Facility in Grand Junction, CO. Lori lived a full and adventurous life making an impact on every community she was a part of. In...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Philip White

Philip “Phil” Albert White, age 87, passed away on November 15, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Aubrey J. White and Charlotte Nancy (Cameron) White. Phil lost his eyesight in an accident, (snowball fight) at the age of...
ARVADA, CO
Vail Daily

Vail accepting nominations for Vail Trailblazer Award through Jan. 6

Nominations for the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award are being accepted by the Vail Town Clerk’s Office now through Jan. 6, 2023. The award is presented annually by the Vail Town Council to recognize an individual, couple or team that exemplifies the spirit and fortitude in making Vail a great community through one or more actions that make a lasting impact.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: MILTON DARRELL WHITE

Blessedly, at long last, we can gather to celebrate the life of Milton Darrell White, born August 14, 1936 to Milton Baird and Ima Faye Acuff White in Clovis, NM, moved with his family to a farm near Limon, CO in 1947. He graduated from Limon in 1954 then attended Abilene Christian College and York College.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Edwards welcomes new real estate office

Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Norah Jones comes to Beaver Creek to celebrate VPAC’s 25th anniversary in March￼

What: VPAC 25th Anniversary Celebration | An Evening with Norah Jones. When: Friday, March 3, 7:30 p.m. Cost: 25th Anniversary Celebration & Concert: $250; Concert-only: $150. Singer and pianist Norah Jones has won nine Grammy Awards with over 50 million albums sold worldwide while being named Billboard’s Top Jazz Artist of the 2000-2009 decade. Since the time she crooned “Come Away with Me” in 2002, music lovers from all over the world have been trying to catch a glimpse of her sultry voice and delicately soulful songs.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Health earns accolades for quality, safety

Vail Health and its entities have recently been recognized with accolades and accreditations for quality and safety. Vail Health was one of 429 hospitals in the nation to earn five stars in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ five-star rating system. Vail Health was previously a four-star-rated hospital. The rating of 3,093 hospitals across the country is determined by how well a hospital performs on a set of quality measures compared to other U.S. hospitals. The five areas of quality are safety of care, readmission, patient experience, mortality, and timely and effective care.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, Eagle Valley Library District

Thank you to the Avon Public Library and the Eagle Valley Library District for a festive and fun Holiday Open House on Dec. 1. The live reindeer were a huge hit with my 18-month-old, and it was heart-warming to see so many families bonding at such a wholesome event. There were lots of holiday-themed activity stations for children of all ages, and the flow of the set-up was well thought-out. Kudos to the staff and volunteers for organizing and executing a joyous event!
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10

On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal

Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Town of Eagle seeking assistant town manager

The town of Eagle is seeking a new assistant town manager, one that oversees various operations and is in place to strategically address areas the town wishes to improve. Much of the position entails consistent communication and collaboration within the council and the town departments. “(The job involves) serving as...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy