Glenwood Springs, CO

Vail Daily

Engagement for Jacqueline Nickel and Nicholas Miller

John Nickel and Jennifer Baker of Glenwood Springs, Colorado are elated to announce the engagement of their daughter Jacqueline Nickel to Nicholas Miller, son of Clayton and Krista Miller of Manassas, Virginia. Jacqueline is a Glenwood Springs native and is thrilled to have been able to return home and work as an eye doctor at 20/20 Eyecare after graduating and receiving her Doctor of Optometry degree from IAUPR School of Optometry. Nicholas graduated from George Mason University and came to Colorado for its outdoor adventures and is an avid snowboarder and dirt biker enthusiast. A June wedding is planned.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Edwards welcomes new real estate office

Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Lori Gunther

Lori Jean Gunther (Tucker), 59, gained her angel wings and joined her mother, Lola Holt (Moore), on November 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM at HopeWest Hospice Facility in Grand Junction, CO. Lori lived a full and adventurous life making an impact on every community she was a part of. In...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, Eagle Valley Library District

Thank you to the Avon Public Library and the Eagle Valley Library District for a festive and fun Holiday Open House on Dec. 1. The live reindeer were a huge hit with my 18-month-old, and it was heart-warming to see so many families bonding at such a wholesome event. There were lots of holiday-themed activity stations for children of all ages, and the flow of the set-up was well thought-out. Kudos to the staff and volunteers for organizing and executing a joyous event!
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Philip White

Philip “Phil” Albert White, age 87, passed away on November 15, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado. He was born on February 19, 1935, in Mt. Morris, Michigan to Aubrey J. White and Charlotte Nancy (Cameron) White. Phil lost his eyesight in an accident, (snowball fight) at the age of...
ARVADA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal

Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Gwendolyn Gartland Scalpello

Gwendolyn Gartland Scalpello died in her sleep on November 25, 2022, two days before her 78th birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard Scalpello. Gwen volunteered as a Vail Mountain Guest Service Host, Vilar usher, Colorado Master Gardener and as President of her condo association for 26 years. However, her favorite volunteer activity was with the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, where she also served on their Board of Directors.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

More than ‘just a job:’ Eagle County companies combat the talent deficit with high school apprenticeships ￼

Step into the Alpine Bank branches in Eagle and Avon with questions about your finances, and you will be met with the polished customer service and learned advice of 19-year-old tellers Andrea Ramos and Marlene Rios. Pick up stone at the Gallegos Corporation stone yard in Gypsum and your transaction will be processed by 19-year-old Luis Avila with administrative support from his 17-year-old coworker Ev Zaruba.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Town Council to take first look at Steward Vail plan ￼

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Vail Town Council will get its first look at the Steward Vail plan, a 10-year destination stewardship plan intended to advance the town’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building its tourism economy. The process to develop the plan kicked off earlier this...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
