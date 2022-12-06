Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Kentucky extends new offers in Ohio
Kentucky has offered Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling (5-foot-10, 180), Waverly-Shell Rock (Ia.) linebacker Asa Newsom (6-foot-4, 205), Bloom-Carroll (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Jaden Ball (6-foot-4, 285), Columbus (Ohio) Marion-Franklin 2024 running back Tito Glass (6-foot-2, 220), Columbus (Ohio) East 2025 athlete Taizaun Burns (5-foot-11, 150), Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 2024 athlete Trey Horne (6-foot-3, 180), Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic 2024 linebacker Jayden Parrish (6-foot-2, 210), Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive tackle Styles Prescod (6-foot-6, 280), Avon (Ind.) 2024 offensive tackle Zach Bandy (6-foot-5, 275), Kissimee (Fla.) Osceola 2025 running back Taevion Swint (5-foot-10, 175) and Canton (Ohio) McKinley 2025 athlete Dante McClellan (6-foot-3, 200).
Know Your Opponent: Yale Bulldogs
For just the second time in program history, Kentucky will take on the Yale Bulldogs this season as it will host the defending Ivy League tournament champions at Rupp Arena Saturday for a 1:00 p.m. EST showdown. The last time the two teams met was in 1961, as Kentucky defeated...
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0