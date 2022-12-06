ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Kentucky extends new offers in Ohio

Kentucky has offered Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling (5-foot-10, 180), Waverly-Shell Rock (Ia.) linebacker Asa Newsom (6-foot-4, 205), Bloom-Carroll (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Jaden Ball (6-foot-4, 285), Columbus (Ohio) Marion-Franklin 2024 running back Tito Glass (6-foot-2, 220), Columbus (Ohio) East 2025 athlete Taizaun Burns (5-foot-11, 150), Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 2024 athlete Trey Horne (6-foot-3, 180), Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic 2024 linebacker Jayden Parrish (6-foot-2, 210), Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive tackle Styles Prescod (6-foot-6, 280), Avon (Ind.) 2024 offensive tackle Zach Bandy (6-foot-5, 275), Kissimee (Fla.) Osceola 2025 running back Taevion Swint (5-foot-10, 175) and Canton (Ohio) McKinley 2025 athlete Dante McClellan (6-foot-3, 200).
OHIO STATE
Know Your Opponent: Yale Bulldogs

For just the second time in program history, Kentucky will take on the Yale Bulldogs this season as it will host the defending Ivy League tournament champions at Rupp Arena Saturday for a 1:00 p.m. EST showdown. The last time the two teams met was in 1961, as Kentucky defeated...
NEW HAVEN, CT
