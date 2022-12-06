Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays
SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
utahstories.com
The Fate of Ogden’s Union Station
OGDEN ― A storm brews in this mountainside city over what will become of its iconic but neglected Union Station. The original train station at the base of Historic 25th Street dated back to 1869. As train travel expanded, that station gave way to its larger predecessor in 1889, a structure that succumbed to fire in 1923.
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
Park Record
Park City athletes volunteer to assemble meals for community
The Especially for Athletes club at Park City High School, in partnership with the Christian Center of Park City, will once again be assembling and supplying meals to families in need in the Park City area on Dec. 17 starting at 10 a.m. “Every December, we partner up with them...
Massive oil spill on I-15 in Draper prompts nearly 12 hours of closures
A massive oil spill caused a huge headache for drivers headed North on I-15 in Draper Thursday morning as the freeway was shut down completely for nearly 12 hours while crews worked to clean up.
New Heber high school site finalized, annexed into city
The land for the new high school in Wasatch County is set for construction after Heber City cleared an administrative hurdle, to the chagrin of a neighbor. Years in the making, the school site annexation in Heber City is now final. The city council voted 3 to 1 Tuesday to add roughly 50 acres west of downtown to city limits for the school.
Park Record
East Side residents protest North Summit Fire District tax increase
More than 100 East Side residents on Wednesday attended the Summit County Council meeting to protest a nearly 300% tax increase for fire services, a move that comes 10 months after community members shared concerns about their safety, urging the panel to provide more support to the fire department. The...
Wasatch County Council passes law that could hamper UDOT efforts to build Heber bypass
The Wasatch County voted Wednesday to allow landowners to create agriculture protection areas, which could make it harder for the state to build a highway bypass wherever it may want. What began with a group of farmers asking for safeguards on their land has resulted in the creation of an...
KSLTV
Three Utah Highway Patrol cars hit during snowstorm; two troopers injured
SALT LAKE CITY — In just over 12 hours from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, three Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were hit by cars and a semi-truck that lost control on the slick roadways. Two troopers were injured in the crashes and were transported to hospitals with minor to...
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT wants public comments for proposed Orem expansion
OREM, Utah – A new plan to expand 1600 North in Orem could affect homes and businesses. The plan is to expand the section of 1600 N between State Street and 1200 W to five lanes and a bike lane. “We’re trying to find ways where we can help...
KMPH.com
Dash cam shows moment oil tanker slams into crashed vehicle, spilling oil across I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — New video shared with 2News shows the catalyst for an issue that was plaguing drivers traveling northbound on I-15 from Utah to Salt Lake county all day Thursday. Jesse Kelley, a trucker who was driving through Draper just as the crash happened, shared video from...
Heber City approves another annexation, 350 homes along U.S. 40
The latest in a string of recent annexations into Heber City is a plot of land that could hold 350 new homes in a future “urban cluster” north of town. The Heber City Council on Tuesday narrowly approved 66 new acres of city land and homes to be built next to U.S. Highway 40.
ABC 4
1,500 gallons of oil spilled on I-15 in multi-car pileup
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car crash involving at least two semi-trucks spilled approximately 1,500 gallons of crude oil on I-15 on Wednesday night. The crash resulted in northbound I-15 remaining closed during the morning commute, on Thursday, Dec. 8. Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4...
Black Rock, Heber City’s newest hotel chock full of year round amenities
HEBER, Utah — Black Rock Mountain Resort is a semi-hidden gem in Heber, just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, and offers easy access to some of the […]
51-year-old man dies in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Bruce Cook, a 51-year-old Highland man, was pronounced dead on the scene following a snowmobile accident in the Lake Creek area on Tuesday, December 6. According […]
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
KSLTV
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover...
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
NBC’s Today show coming to Park City
The show’s holiday series has visited locations from Lahaska, Pennsylvania to Woodstock, Illinois — showcasing small town holiday spirit and local businesses. Filming of Park City’s turn in the spotlight will be at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Park Record
Utah could join rotating pool of Winter Games hosts under new proposal
Utah is being considered as a host for either the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics, but what if the state doesn’t have to go another 30 years without the Games if they are awarded?. That could be the reality under a new proposal from the International Olympic Committee as...
