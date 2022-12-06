Read full article on original website
Related
Solana wallet Phantom to add support for Ethereum and Polygon
Users will be able to transfer tokens on Ethereum and Polygon thanks to an upcoming upgrade from the team. The Solana-based project was built by Ethereum developers and had over 3 million active users at press time. Phantom, the most popular crypto wallet for Solana users, said support for Ethereum...
Ethereum developer ConsenSys said Infura stores IP addresses from MetaMask users
The blockchain firm said Infura collects IP addresses from MetaMask users and temporarily stores the data. ConsenSys shared the news via an update to the company’s privacy policy. Decentralized exchange Uniswap also tweaked its privacy policy to include off-chain data collection. ConsenSys, a blockchain product company building Ethereum-centered solutions,...
FTX Hacker Becomes 35th Largest Holder Of Ethereum After Panic Purchasing Approx. $50M of $ETH
FTX hacker reportedly swapped around $50M of $Dai to $Ethereum in a state of “panic” according to intelligence firm Arkham. It is rumored that this hack is an inside job, with Kraken CEO Nick Percoco confirming that they know the identity of the attacker. According to security firm...
Coinbase Calls Out Apple For Blocking NFT Transactions On iOS
Coinbase has revealed that its latest app update was blocked by Apple. Users of Coinbase Wallet iOS can no longer send NFTs. Apple reportedly wants 30% of the gas fees levied on NFT transactions. The exchange has warned that this will have a major impact on iPhone users that interact...
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing
The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival
When Elon Musk tweets, people listen. The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and recent Twitter owner tends to stir things up whenever he lets his fingers do the talking. His Twitter takeover has courted seemingly no end of controversy with mass layoffs, the reinstatement of former President...
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Addresses ‘Narrative’ He Says FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Painted Against Him
Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of the top crypto exchange Binance, says disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is a “master manipulator” who “perpetuated a narrative” against him. Zhao says on Twitter that it’s a “wrong narrative” that his tweet killed FTX in November.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Justin Sun is open to buying FTX assets: WSJ
Tron founder Justin Sun said his team was in the Bahamas where FTX is based to evaluate a potential deal. Sun noted that the process might be long especially since Sam Bankman-Fried’s company already filed for bankruptcy. The billionaire digital currency proponent opined that FTX’s contagion will hurt crypto’s...
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
CZ Binance: FTX’s misappropriation of user funds was clear once due diligence started
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC that due diligence during the FTX deal didn’t last long. Zhao said “misappropriation of user funds” at Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange was clear once the process started. The deal collapsed after Binance saw the books and FTX filed for bankruptcy...
Genesis Global Capital Hit By FTX Contagion, Withdrawals Suspended Till Further Notice
Another crypto firm announced changes to operations due to FTX’s contagion. The lending department of Genesis Global Trading “temporarily suspended” customer withdrawals and new loan originations on Wednesday, CoinDesk reported. Interim CEO Cerar Islim delivered the update during a client call. The operational change did not affect...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Apple Pay Has Enabled Crypto Payments Using Circle’s $USDC
USDC issuer Circle has announced that crypto payments using the stablecoin are now enabled on Apple Pay. Select businesses will be able to accept USDC in a safer and faster manner using Apple Pay. This move will ensure inclusiveness for crypto-native businesses and customers who don’t use crypto. Circle...
EWN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0