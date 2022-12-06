ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Solana wallet Phantom to add support for Ethereum and Polygon

Users will be able to transfer tokens on Ethereum and Polygon thanks to an upcoming upgrade from the team. The Solana-based project was built by Ethereum developers and had over 3 million active users at press time. Phantom, the most popular crypto wallet for Solana users, said support for Ethereum...
EWN

Ethereum developer ConsenSys said Infura stores IP addresses from MetaMask users

The blockchain firm said Infura collects IP addresses from MetaMask users and temporarily stores the data. ConsenSys shared the news via an update to the company’s privacy policy. Decentralized exchange Uniswap also tweaked its privacy policy to include off-chain data collection. ConsenSys, a blockchain product company building Ethereum-centered solutions,...
EWN

Coinbase Calls Out Apple For Blocking NFT Transactions On iOS

Coinbase has revealed that its latest app update was blocked by Apple. Users of Coinbase Wallet iOS can no longer send NFTs. Apple reportedly wants 30% of the gas fees levied on NFT transactions. The exchange has warned that this will have a major impact on iPhone users that interact...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival

When Elon Musk tweets, people listen. The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and recent Twitter owner tends to stir things up whenever he lets his fingers do the talking. His Twitter takeover has courted seemingly no end of controversy with mass layoffs, the reinstatement of former President...
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
EWN

Justin Sun is open to buying FTX assets: WSJ

Tron founder Justin Sun said his team was in the Bahamas where FTX is based to evaluate a potential deal. Sun noted that the process might be long especially since Sam Bankman-Fried’s company already filed for bankruptcy. The billionaire digital currency proponent opined that FTX’s contagion will hurt crypto’s...
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
EWN

Genesis Global Capital Hit By FTX Contagion, Withdrawals Suspended Till Further Notice

Another crypto firm announced changes to operations due to FTX’s contagion. The lending department of Genesis Global Trading “temporarily suspended” customer withdrawals and new loan originations on Wednesday, CoinDesk reported. Interim CEO Cerar Islim delivered the update during a client call. The operational change did not affect...
EWN

Apple Pay Has Enabled Crypto Payments Using Circle’s $USDC

USDC issuer Circle has announced that crypto payments using the stablecoin are now enabled on Apple Pay. Select businesses will be able to accept USDC in a safer and faster manner using Apple Pay. This move will ensure inclusiveness for crypto-native businesses and customers who don’t use crypto. Circle...
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy