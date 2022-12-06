ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Ventfort Hall Appoints New Board President

LENOX, Mass. — Alice Nathan, formerly Vice President of the Board of Directors at Ventfort Hall, has been appointed Board President. Nathan came to the Ventfort Hall Board of Directors at the suggestion of a former board member more than 15 years ago. She has worn many hats including Chairman of Special Events and more recently head of the Ventfort Hall gift shop.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Local Leaders Advocate for Berkshires Inclusion in East/West Rail Plans

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local officials want to ensure that Berkshire County is not left out of initial plans for the east/west passenger rail. The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission held the first of six planned statewide public hearings at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Friday. Several dozen people attended in person and the meeting was available through Zoom, which a number of people used to provide testimony.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

This Berkshire Village Will Truly Get You Into The X-Mas Spirit

With the holidays right around the corner, visitors in the beautiful Berkshires are considering a major getaway from the urban grind as they are craving a slice of Christmas Americana and there is one location in our backyard that fits the bill. Tyringham (pronounced Tee-ring-ham) has been deemed one of...
TYRINGHAM, MA
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Christmas comes to downtown Great Barrington this Saturday

Great Barrington — The spirit of the holiday season will be coming to downtown Great Barrington on Saturday, December 10 as the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll. The event will include various shows and activities all through the day,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williams College Lays Out Concepts for Potential Campus Changes

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College would see a reconfiguration of its dorms and radical changes to its athletic infrastructure if it follows the path laid out by an ambitious campus plan that grew out of a multi-year strategic planning process. A project manager from the college and an associate...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WUPE

Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?

With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
worktruckonline.com

Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps

Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps To Meet Growing Customer Transportation Demands. Carver Companies, founded in 1989, started as a construction company comprised of a single crew digging cellars. It then diversified into a multifaceted division capable of all phases of developmental site work. With the growth of the...
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

MassDOT Seeking Funds for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Selectmen Approve Town Licenses

ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has approved the renewal of all the licenses for the town. The board approved the licenses largely without issues at its meeting on Wednesday. Approved licenses include alcohol licenses, Sunday and Weekly entertainment licenses, common victualer licenses, auto sales, inn and lodging licenses.
ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.

Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y. The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Longtime Saratoga-based Chiropractor David Gabay to Retire

SARATOGA SPRINGS — After over 40 years as a practicing chiropractor, Dr. David Gabay is calling it a career at the end of the year. Gabay, who is based in Saratoga Springs, has run his own practice since 1982, and has also worked with collegiate, professional, and Olympic athletes among many other highlights. He said he first took an interest in chiropractics after a bicycle accident in his early teen years.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Airport Hangar Debris to be Cleaned From Abutting Yards

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city and airport hangar renovation project general contractor will clean up insulation littering surrounding properties and install preventive measures to contain the debris. Interim Airport Manager and Administrative Officer Katherine Eade said that airport abutters have contacted the city over insulation littering their properties...
WUPE

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy