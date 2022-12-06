Read full article on original website
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
iBerkshires.com
Ventfort Hall Appoints New Board President
LENOX, Mass. — Alice Nathan, formerly Vice President of the Board of Directors at Ventfort Hall, has been appointed Board President. Nathan came to the Ventfort Hall Board of Directors at the suggestion of a former board member more than 15 years ago. She has worn many hats including Chairman of Special Events and more recently head of the Ventfort Hall gift shop.
iBerkshires.com
Local Leaders Advocate for Berkshires Inclusion in East/West Rail Plans
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local officials want to ensure that Berkshire County is not left out of initial plans for the east/west passenger rail. The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission held the first of six planned statewide public hearings at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Friday. Several dozen people attended in person and the meeting was available through Zoom, which a number of people used to provide testimony.
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton reopening after fire in August
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton will soon be reopening after being shut down due to a fire in August.
This Berkshire Village Will Truly Get You Into The X-Mas Spirit
With the holidays right around the corner, visitors in the beautiful Berkshires are considering a major getaway from the urban grind as they are craving a slice of Christmas Americana and there is one location in our backyard that fits the bill. Tyringham (pronounced Tee-ring-ham) has been deemed one of...
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
theberkshireedge.com
Christmas comes to downtown Great Barrington this Saturday
Great Barrington — The spirit of the holiday season will be coming to downtown Great Barrington on Saturday, December 10 as the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll. The event will include various shows and activities all through the day,...
iBerkshires.com
Toys for Tots Meeting Increased Community Need This Holiday Season
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Toys for Tots has well over 200 collection boxes out in the county this year for children in need. The toy collection program accepts new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn to 14 years old in the months of October, November, and December so that no local kid goes without.
iBerkshires.com
Williams College Lays Out Concepts for Potential Campus Changes
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College would see a reconfiguration of its dorms and radical changes to its athletic infrastructure if it follows the path laid out by an ambitious campus plan that grew out of a multi-year strategic planning process. A project manager from the college and an associate...
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
Just How Old Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
worktruckonline.com
Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps
Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps To Meet Growing Customer Transportation Demands. Carver Companies, founded in 1989, started as a construction company comprised of a single crew digging cellars. It then diversified into a multifaceted division capable of all phases of developmental site work. With the growth of the...
iBerkshires.com
MassDOT Seeking Funds for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million for...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Selectmen Approve Town Licenses
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has approved the renewal of all the licenses for the town. The board approved the licenses largely without issues at its meeting on Wednesday. Approved licenses include alcohol licenses, Sunday and Weekly entertainment licenses, common victualer licenses, auto sales, inn and lodging licenses.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.
Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y. The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Longtime Saratoga-based Chiropractor David Gabay to Retire
SARATOGA SPRINGS — After over 40 years as a practicing chiropractor, Dr. David Gabay is calling it a career at the end of the year. Gabay, who is based in Saratoga Springs, has run his own practice since 1982, and has also worked with collegiate, professional, and Olympic athletes among many other highlights. He said he first took an interest in chiropractics after a bicycle accident in his early teen years.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Airport Hangar Debris to be Cleaned From Abutting Yards
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city and airport hangar renovation project general contractor will clean up insulation littering surrounding properties and install preventive measures to contain the debris. Interim Airport Manager and Administrative Officer Katherine Eade said that airport abutters have contacted the city over insulation littering their properties...
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Festival of Trees on display in Berkshire County
The Town of Cheshire has more than 30 trees on display that is open to the public.
