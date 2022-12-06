ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer applies for authorization of omicron-retooled booster in kids under 5

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE have applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged 6 months through 4 years.

The bivalent vaccine targets the original strain of the COVID-19 virus, plus the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants.

An authorization from the FDA would mean that children would receive the primary vaccine series — two doses of the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine — and then one shot of the omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine.

The omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine was authorized as a booster dose for ages 5 years and older in the U.S. in October.

