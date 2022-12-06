Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening.
wgac.com
Man Wanted for Questioning in Vehicle Theft
Richmond County authorities want to question a man about a vehicle theft on Boy Scout Road last week. Investigators say a 2017 black Jeep Patriot was stolen from Time Saver in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road on December 3. The tag number is GA REZ7244. Anyone with information...
wgac.com
Local Woman Held Against Her Will for Days
A local man was arrested this week for allegedly holding a woman against her will in her home for three days. The victim told the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 43-year-old Avonia Moss entered her home as she was opening the front door. She said she asked Moss to leave several times, but he refused. She said he punched her several times, she lost consciousness, then discovered she was on the bathroom floor bleeding.
WRDW-TV
$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
WRDW-TV
Local driver’s arrest relieves kin of man killed in hit-and-run
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A week-long manhunt for a local woman by Florida police is now over. Janae Lewis was arrested Monday night in Miramar, just outside Miami, for a hit-and-run that happened on Nov. 27. The arrest happened at 11:30 p.m. at a house near the Miramar Police Headquarters.
Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family
Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him. Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a...
Couple accused of tricking cashier, stealing thousands from Walmart
GROVETOWN, Ga. — Detectives in Georgia said they have identified a couple who stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise and gift cards from Walmart. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman grabbed expensive items at the Grovetown Walmart on Nov. 30 and took them to the checkout, WRDW reported.
Suncoast High lockdown lifted after shots detected in Riviera Beach
Report of a shooting in Riviera Beach on Thursday evening prompted a lockdown of Suncoast High School though there were no victims or witnesses, police said.
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
WRDW-TV
Another suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested another suspect in a deadly shooting at Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found out a...
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
wgac.com
Woman Breaks Into South Carolina Churches, Taking Child With Her
A Lexington County woman faces multiple charges after signing her child out of school, then taking the child with her as she broke into four churches in Gilbert. Investigators say 42-year-old Leslie Reese is accused of breaking into the churches, including Gilbert United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bethel United Methodist Church and Samaria Baptist Church. Security cam footage showed her breaking a window to get inside the buildings. She reportedly took various items including candles, a cross and Christmas decorations. “A book bag containing a folder belonging to Reese’s child was found inside Samaria Baptist,” according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.
Death investigated in Miami Gardens after body found in trash bin
MIAMI – Several law enforcement agencies conducted a death investigation Wednesday in Miami Gardens after a body was found in a trash bin.Police received a Crime Stoppers tip at around 10:40 a.m. The call led authorities to a neighborhood off 206 Street and 29 Avenue.Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the neighborhood for hours. Eventually, police found an unidentified dead man stuffed in a trash can. Then, at around 6:40 in the evening, police told CBS4's crew to move back for their safety. The investigation shifted to the home across the way. Detectives spoke with a man who owns the house...
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
Greenwood man receives 17-year sentence for drug charges
A Greenwood man was sentenced to 17 years Wednesday to drug-related charges.
