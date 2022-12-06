ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

wgac.com

Man Wanted for Questioning in Vehicle Theft

Richmond County authorities want to question a man about a vehicle theft on Boy Scout Road last week. Investigators say a 2017 black Jeep Patriot was stolen from Time Saver in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road on December 3. The tag number is GA REZ7244. Anyone with information...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Local Woman Held Against Her Will for Days

A local man was arrested this week for allegedly holding a woman against her will in her home for three days. The victim told the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 43-year-old Avonia Moss entered her home as she was opening the front door. She said she asked Moss to leave several times, but he refused. She said he punched her several times, she lost consciousness, then discovered she was on the bathroom floor bleeding.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local driver’s arrest relieves kin of man killed in hit-and-run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A week-long manhunt for a local woman by Florida police is now over. Janae Lewis was arrested Monday night in Miramar, just outside Miami, for a hit-and-run that happened on Nov. 27. The arrest happened at 11:30 p.m. at a house near the Miramar Police Headquarters.
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family

Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Woman Breaks Into South Carolina Churches, Taking Child With Her

A Lexington County woman faces multiple charges after signing her child out of school, then taking the child with her as she broke into four churches in Gilbert. Investigators say 42-year-old Leslie Reese is accused of breaking into the churches, including Gilbert United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bethel United Methodist Church and Samaria Baptist Church. Security cam footage showed her breaking a window to get inside the buildings. She reportedly took various items including candles, a cross and Christmas decorations. “A book bag containing a folder belonging to Reese’s child was found inside Samaria Baptist,” according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
CBS Miami

Death investigated in Miami Gardens after body found in trash bin

MIAMI – Several law enforcement agencies conducted a death investigation Wednesday in Miami Gardens after a body was found in a trash bin.Police received a Crime Stoppers tip at around 10:40 a.m. The call led authorities to a neighborhood off 206 Street and 29 Avenue.Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the neighborhood for hours. Eventually, police found an unidentified dead man stuffed in a trash can. Then, at around 6:40 in the evening, police told CBS4's crew to move back for their safety. The investigation shifted to the home across the way. Detectives spoke with a man who owns the house...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge

RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG, SC

