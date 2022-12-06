Read full article on original website
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Morocco v Portugal: World Cup 2022 quarter-final – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Portugal build on their rout of Switzerland or will Morocco make history? Find out with Barry Glendenning
U.S. Journalist Grant Wahl’s Brother Suspects Foul Play In Qatar World Cup 2022 Death
U.S. journalist Grant Wahl, 48, has died while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to a video posted by his brother Friday evening. Wahl had previously been detained after wearing a rainbow flag shirt (shown above) to the USA-Wales match. In Qatar, engaging in a same-sex relationship and sexual activity is a crime, punishable by death by stoning. According to Wahl’s brother Eric, who is himself gay, the journalist had been “healthy” prior to collapsing during the Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinal match in Doha. According to the New York Post, Eric said that he believes his brother was murdered in an Instagram video...
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
LUSAIL – Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. Wahl fell back in his...
England vs. France Live Stream: How To Watch The World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal
The USA is out. That’s it, the 2022 World Cup is finished. Just kidding. Though the USA lost, the game moves on to the quarter-finals this Saturday, with England playing France and whoever wins playing in the semi-finals against either Morocco or Portugal. England has been doing pretty well, having dominated Group B and only tying in one game, while France lost their first game in Group D only to win the last two games. This game is a big deal because it means the cup is soon over and we are closer to crowning a winner in the game of...
