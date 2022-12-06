ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

‘You never get too old’: Richmond couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone, 75 years of marriage. Burnam Jr. and Doris Miller met at church when he was 19 years old, and she was 16. They married within a year, saying “I do” during a simple ceremony on Dec. 8, 1947. Their marriage withstanding the test of time.
Family, friends remember Lexington historian Foster Ockerman, Jr

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community is remembering the life and legacy of local historian Foster Ockerman, Junior. The 70-year old passed away on Sunday. The Lexington native was known for his work as a local historian. “When I think of Foster, I think of history because he was passionate...
Lexington-born Christian singer talks about newfound success

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a busy year for a Lexington woman who released a Christian song that quickly soared up the charts. Anne Wilson co-wrote and performed “My Jesus.” The song has been played numerous times on Christian radio. In the months since, she’s toured...
4-star EDGE Rico Walker schedules official visit to Kentucky

Hickory (N.C.) edge rusher Rico Walker (6-foot-3, 233) will take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. The Wildcats are also slated to host New Caney (Tex.) cornerback CJ Blocker, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institue safety Rahmir Stewart, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical tight end Khamari Anderson and Waverly-Shell Rock (Ia.) linebacker Asa Newsom.
Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
Second UK football player drops out of upcoming bowl game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — There are now two high-profile University of Kentucky football players that have pulled out of the upcoming bowl game on New Year's Eve. Running Back Chris Rodriguez has announced he will not play for Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. Rodriguez has an impressive...
‘This Is Us’ actress to be in Lexington for wine bottle signing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will be at the Hamburg Liquor Barn for a bottle signing of her wine, Joyful Heart, on Saturday. Metz will be signing bottles of Joyful Heart wine from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1837 Plaudit Place in Lexington. Metz says her wine is “rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love and community.” A portion of money from every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to humanitarian, climate and community crises, according to its website.
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
Lexington house fire forces two families out of homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Lexington families were forced out of their homes Thursday night following a house fire on Accord Drive. Crews say when they arrived, smoke and flames were visible in the back of the house. The Lexington Fire Department says no one was hurt, and families...
Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class.  Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday:  DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in ...
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting

The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
