LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will be at the Hamburg Liquor Barn for a bottle signing of her wine, Joyful Heart, on Saturday. Metz will be signing bottles of Joyful Heart wine from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1837 Plaudit Place in Lexington. Metz says her wine is “rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love and community.” A portion of money from every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to humanitarian, climate and community crises, according to its website.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO