FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Empty Bowls lead to full stomachs, full hearts in Nicholasville
Students at The Providence School made bowls for the ‘Empty Bowls’ event. The Bowls weren’t empty for long.
fox56news.com
‘You never get too old’: Richmond couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone, 75 years of marriage. Burnam Jr. and Doris Miller met at church when he was 19 years old, and she was 16. They married within a year, saying “I do” during a simple ceremony on Dec. 8, 1947. Their marriage withstanding the test of time.
WTVQ
Family, friends remember Lexington historian Foster Ockerman, Jr
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community is remembering the life and legacy of local historian Foster Ockerman, Junior. The 70-year old passed away on Sunday. The Lexington native was known for his work as a local historian. “When I think of Foster, I think of history because he was passionate...
'Red for Colt'; Elementary school students, staff support teacher who lost young son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They stepped off the bus layered in red, from t-shirts to hoodies and winter hats down to festive red headbands. Students wore the color proudly, and with purpose, for this was no ordinary Friday at Hite Elementary School. Bridgett Buckner has taught second grade at the...
WKYT 27
Lexington-born Christian singer talks about newfound success
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a busy year for a Lexington woman who released a Christian song that quickly soared up the charts. Anne Wilson co-wrote and performed “My Jesus.” The song has been played numerous times on Christian radio. In the months since, she’s toured...
wymt.com
Firefighters investigating cause of overnight fire in Powell County
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Firefighters are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Powell County. Dispatchers say the fire happened at a trailer on Echo Hollow Road Wednesday night. They say everyone inside made it out safely. All area fire departments responded to...
WTVQ
WTVQ participating in friendly competition to raise money for Salvation Army
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — We at WTVQ are participating in a friendly competition against two other Lexington TV stations to raise the most money for the Salvation Army — and we need your help!. Our crew will be stationed at the Russell Cave Walmart at 500 West New...
wymt.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly EKY shooting recognized by international organization
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization recently recognized one of the Kentucky State Police troopers who was involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Floyd County. Trooper Billy Ball, who is based out of the KSP post in Pikeville, was recently inducted into the International Association of...
WTVQ
Local family recounts the day an EF-2 tornado destroyed their home last year
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On December 11th, 2021, the National Weather Service reported that an EF-2 tornado blew through Boyle County. The Hardin family who lives along Airport Road, outside Junction City and right across from the Danville-Boyle County Airport, was hit. Their home was destroyed. “I was...
fox56news.com
'Walking on broken glass': Local woman shares journey with stiff person syndrome
"I felt really bad for her. She is going to have a long, tough time. Your life will never be the same," said 75-year-old Maureen Materna, of Rocky River. ‘Walking on broken glass’: Local woman shares journey …. "I felt really bad for her. She is going to have...
4-star EDGE Rico Walker schedules official visit to Kentucky
Hickory (N.C.) edge rusher Rico Walker (6-foot-3, 233) will take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. The Wildcats are also slated to host New Caney (Tex.) cornerback CJ Blocker, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institue safety Rahmir Stewart, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical tight end Khamari Anderson and Waverly-Shell Rock (Ia.) linebacker Asa Newsom.
fox56news.com
Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
Lexington coffee shop turns tragedy into community tradition
Nine years ago, on December 9, someone broke into the shop. The business had only been open for about six months. Once that happened, December 9 has always been "Break-In Day."
Second UK football player drops out of upcoming bowl game
LEXINGTON, Ky. — There are now two high-profile University of Kentucky football players that have pulled out of the upcoming bowl game on New Year's Eve. Running Back Chris Rodriguez has announced he will not play for Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. Rodriguez has an impressive...
WTVQ
‘This Is Us’ actress to be in Lexington for wine bottle signing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will be at the Hamburg Liquor Barn for a bottle signing of her wine, Joyful Heart, on Saturday. Metz will be signing bottles of Joyful Heart wine from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1837 Plaudit Place in Lexington. Metz says her wine is “rooted in the spirit of joy, faith, love and community.” A portion of money from every bottle sold is donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to humanitarian, climate and community crises, according to its website.
WKYT 27
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
wymt.com
Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
WTVQ
Lexington house fire forces two families out of homes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Lexington families were forced out of their homes Thursday night following a house fire on Accord Drive. Crews say when they arrived, smoke and flames were visible in the back of the house. The Lexington Fire Department says no one was hurt, and families...
Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky
The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class. Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday: DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in ...
fox56news.com
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
