Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Christmas presents are on the way for every child in the Georgia foster care system
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every single child in Georgia’s foster care system is about to watch their Christmas wish come true. Hundreds of volunteers from businesses all over town are working to get presents organized and ready to be dropped off. According to the Atlanta Angels Foster...
Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Growing Weed May Help Bring Black Men To Church
'I’m looking for people that smell like weed,' Bryant declared.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
southarkansassun.com
Grandmother In Georgia Poisons A 9-Month-Old Infant
The Sandy Springs Police Department publicized that the 9-month-old infant, who died on March 11, 2016, finally got justice as the grandmother, Tonya Monroe, obtained arrest warrants who allegedly fled following the infant’s passing. As revealed by WAGA-TV, on a toxicology report, it was shown that Kobe Shaw, the...
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
WXIA 11 Alive
Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A house in Decatur with more than 170 years of Georgia history has a new name as of this week. The house was originally named after a woman known as a hero of the confederacy. Now a professional women’s group, the Junior League of...
‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial. Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral. [DOWNLOAD:...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
Rapper, actor Ludacris surprises metro Atlanta students with new shoes
With the holidays around the corner, some students are getting an early Christmas gift!. What some students thought was a normal holiday assembly turned out to be a huge surprise. Students at L.P. Miles Elementary School got new shoes. Mercedes Benz USA and the nonprofit “Shoes That Fit” provide shoes...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vending machine opens in Midtown Atlanta to help families during the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A very different kind of vending machine just opened in Midtown Atlanta. The “Light the World” mobile giving machine near Howell Mill and 14th Street at the interlock is filled with items to help someone else. “We want to make sure others...
Derrick Boazman honored by the city of Atlanta
WAOK’s Derrick Boazman was honored by the city of Atlanta for being an outstanding civic and community leader. Many gathered to celebrate all the work he has put into the city of Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
A ‘Forgotten History’ Marker honors Marietta home of black community leaders
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, Inc. joined members of the Carter family and community leaders, including Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, to dedicate a historic marker at the Carter Family House. The Cole Street house is significant in that it is among...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in Georgia
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 2