Appeals court struggles with Jan. 6 obstruction of Congress charges
Defense attorneys for Capitol insurrection defendants argue that Jan. 6 Capitol incident was like other protests.
US News and World Report
U.S. Court Hears Testimony on Diplomatic Status of Ally of Venezuela's Maduro
MIAMI (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Monday began hearing testimony from Venezuelan officials on the diplomatic status of Alex Saab, an ally of President Nicolas Maduro who is in a Miami jail awaiting trial on a charge of money laundering. Saab's attorneys have asked U.S. District Judge Robert Scola...
US News and World Report
Lockerbie Bombing Suspect to Appear in U.S. Court
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Libyan intelligence operative suspected of making the bomb that killed 270 people on Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 will appear in a federal court in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the U.S. Justice Department said. The capture over the weekend in Libya of suspect...
US News and World Report
U.S. Indicts Mauritanian Man for Role in Deadly Mali Restaurant Attacks
(Reuters) - A Mauritanian man who received a death penalty in Mali for involvement in attacks that killed dozens including an American in 2015, was extradited to the United States to face a six-count indictment related to the same crime, the Justice Department said on Saturday. Fawaz Ould Ahmed was...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Thanks Biden for 'Unprecedented' Help to Ukraine
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a phone call on Sunday with U.S. President Joe Biden and thanked him for the "unprecedented" help Washington has provided to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February. "I thanked for the unprecedented defence and financial assistance that the USA provides...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court to Consider Prohibition on Encouraging Illegal Immigration
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights. The...
US News and World Report
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Seeks Plea Deal to Avoid Death Penalty
(Reuters) - The white man who admitted to shooting dead 10 Black people at a western New York grocery store in May would consider pleading guilty to federal charges if prosecutors do not pursue a death sentence, media outlets reported on Friday citing his attorneys. Lawyers for Payton Gendron, 19,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Lawmakers Urge Biden to Guarantee Rail Workers' Sick Leave
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than 70 lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee rail workers paid sick days. On Dec. 2, Biden signed legislation to block a national U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated the American...
