Lockerbie Bombing Suspect to Appear in U.S. Court

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Libyan intelligence operative suspected of making the bomb that killed 270 people on Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 will appear in a federal court in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the U.S. Justice Department said. The capture over the weekend in Libya of suspect...
U.S. Indicts Mauritanian Man for Role in Deadly Mali Restaurant Attacks

(Reuters) - A Mauritanian man who received a death penalty in Mali for involvement in attacks that killed dozens including an American in 2015, was extradited to the United States to face a six-count indictment related to the same crime, the Justice Department said on Saturday. Fawaz Ould Ahmed was...
Zelenskiy Thanks Biden for 'Unprecedented' Help to Ukraine

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a phone call on Sunday with U.S. President Joe Biden and thanked him for the "unprecedented" help Washington has provided to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February. "I thanked for the unprecedented defence and financial assistance that the USA provides...
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Seeks Plea Deal to Avoid Death Penalty

(Reuters) - The white man who admitted to shooting dead 10 Black people at a western New York grocery store in May would consider pleading guilty to federal charges if prosecutors do not pursue a death sentence, media outlets reported on Friday citing his attorneys. Lawyers for Payton Gendron, 19,...
U.S. Lawmakers Urge Biden to Guarantee Rail Workers' Sick Leave

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than 70 lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee rail workers paid sick days. On Dec. 2, Biden signed legislation to block a national U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated the American...
