‘Yellowstone’: Gil Birmingham Talks About His Long Relationship with Taylor Sheridan & His Unaired DC Comics Project [Yellowstoners Podcast]

The streaming age might be in flux as we speak. The biggest story of the year, without question​​—which maybe some people don’t recognize as the biggest story of the year, but trust us, it was— was the Netflix stock crash of April 2022. After years of flying high, Wall Street suddenly turned on Netflix, turned on streaming, and started rethinking their evaluations of the profit margins on streaming. This news rocked the film and TV industry. After all, this was only two years after Bob Iger, Disney, and all the other streamers pointed to the rafters and said, the future of our business is streaming; we’re putting all our eggs in those baskets. And lay thousands of eggs they did, which is—wait for it, I’m getting to it—the reason why two years later, we are absolutely underwater and inundated with so much great television that no human on earth has the time to watch.

19 HOURS AGO