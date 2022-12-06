The Red Sox have gone from a team that will "try to lure the best players in the game to Boston into a team that nobody expects to contend for those players’ services," according to Jason Mastrodonato of the BOSTON HERALD. They entered the offseason with a payroll less than $140M, almost $100M "away from the luxury tax threshold." However, they have "given out just a single contract of more than two years to any free agent since 2019." This offseason, where the free agent pool is "as deep as it’s been in years," the Red Sox "find themselves pretending that they have to curb their spending somewhere" (BOSTON HERALD, 12/6). In Boston, Peter Abraham wrote there was a time when Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner were "in on every big-time free agent or trade target." It was a franchise that "roiled the industry with bold moves." Abraham: "The Sox were players. They were one of the teams that set the tone." Now they are "Team Caution, casting a wide net on players who would be solid additions," but "not jumping in to chase (Justin) Verlander, Aaron Judge, or the other big names." Under Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, they "throw jabs, not roundhouses." They have the resources to "chase players like Judge," but they are just "choosing not to" (BOSTON GLOBE, 12/6).

