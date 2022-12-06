Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Sports Business Journal
Quick Hits....
"Thankfully, the venue here help up pretty well during the storm, a few miles from here not so much, and really our focus has been on how can we use our platform to provide financial relief for the southwest Florida community … and then also to provide sort of a break and some sense of enjoyment" -- QBE Shootout Tournament Dir Rob Hartman, on preparing the golf course after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage in the area around Naples, Florida ("Golf Today," Golf Channel, 12/7).
Sports Business Journal
Phillies 'dominate' Winter Meetings, show they want to stay competitive
The Phillies “dominated” the MLB Winter Meetings “from start to finish,” according to Scott Lauber of the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER. One month after their “postseason thrill ride” ended in Game 6 of the World Series, they "made their intentions clear: They plan on making Red October an annual thing at Citizens Bank Park.” The NL Champions “had a list of offseason needs that included a shortstop, a middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, and help for the bullpen.” And in “a span of 32 hours” -- for a total of $387M -- they "crossed off each item.” It was “vintage” for President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and “classic John Middleton.” And it was “another reminder that there’s no better owner-executive match in baseball.” Middleton and Dombrowski are "seemingly made for each other.” The Phillies have “bought their way back to contention since 2018," and ownership’s "willingness to keep spending is evidence of its commitment to winning over the next handful of years.” Once SS Trea Turner, P Taijuan Walker and P Matt Strahm "pass physicals and finalize their contracts," the projected 2023 payroll will stand at approximately $238M. That is $5M “over the initial luxury-tax threshold” and $5M “shy of where the Phillies finished 2022.” The question now “isn’t whether the Phillies will pay the tax for a second consecutive year but rather how close they will get to the second threshold” of $253M, as they "look to add another reliever and depth on the margins" (PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, 12/7).
Sports Business Journal
Padres' Seidler worked closely on Bogaerts contract
The Padres’ 11-year, $280M deal for SS Xander Bogaerts “was completed with more involvement .. than most negotiations” from team Chair Peter Seidler, according to sources cited by Kevin Acee of the SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE. Seidler’s increased involvement came due to his “wanting to make sure the Padres got one of their primary targets to improve their offense and because of his robust relationship with Bogaerts’ agent, Scott Boras.” The signing of Bogaerts gives the team “three of the 12 largest contracts in MLB history,” and more signing could be on the way after Seidler has talked “with disdainful disappointment about the Padres having made the postseason in consecutive years just once in their 53 seasons.” Their 2023 payroll is “projected to be" around $235M for next season, which currently ranks third in MLB. Bogaerts’ deal is the “longest ever given to a player in his 30s,” but team execs hope he can “help them win a championship and bring people to the ballpark in the first five to six years of the deal.” Seidler sees MLB “heading in a positive direction in terms of increased revenue and has put his faith in fans that they will continue to show up at Petco Park.” The Padres are also “planning to develop more of the area around the ballpark” (SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE, 12/8).
Yardbarker
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Sports Business Journal
Padres make another big splash for Bogaerts as Red Sox's reputation takes another hit
The Padres signed former Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280M deal, and "suddenly, it seems, the Padres are the Red Sox," and the Red Sox "are a mess," according to Stephanie Apstein of SI. The Red Sox "did consider Bogaerts a franchise cornerstone," but "evidently they did not want to pay him like one." Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom’s "final offer" was for six years and some $160M -- five years and $120M "short of what Bogaerts accepted." It seems "hard to imagine any solution will pacify a fanbase that is demanding increasingly loudly what the team plans to do with all the financial flexibility it promised it had gained by trading the last franchise cornerstone," RF Mookie Betts. The Padres’ "willingness to fish in the deep end of the free-agent pool also serves as a reminder to fans -- and other clubs -- that there are really no small markets." If the Padres can run a payroll of $225M, "what is, say, the Cubs’ excuse?" The difference, perhaps, is the "willingness of Padres owner Peter Seidler to trust his mad GM," A.J. Preller. The Padres are "not always successful, but with Preller in charge, they are always spectacular" (SI, 12/8).
Sports Business Journal
Steinbrenner, Yankees avoid blowback by re-signing Aaron Judge
The Yankees signed RF Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360M deal as the team “finally behaved like we expect the Yankees to in these desperate situations: Do whatever it takes to get what they want,” according to David Lennon of NEWSDAY. Judge’s free agency “was a desperate spot for the Yankees.” The Yankees “needed Judge, maybe to a degree we haven’t seen in the Bronx in recent memory.” Lennon: “There was no replacement for Judge. No Plan B for this offseason.” It was “either pony up to deliver Judge back to a restless, anxious fan base or deal with the unprecedented fallout.” No one “seemed to understand that better" than Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner (NEWSDAY, 12/7). In N.Y., Mike Lupica wrote Judge stays “because the Yankees simply could not afford to let him go, not at a time when they have gone 13 years without winning a World Series or even playing in one despite all of the money" that Steinbrenner has spent (N.Y. DAILY NEWS, 12/7).
Sports Business Journal
Perception building that Red Sox aren't top free agent destination
The Red Sox have gone from a team that will "try to lure the best players in the game to Boston into a team that nobody expects to contend for those players’ services," according to Jason Mastrodonato of the BOSTON HERALD. They entered the offseason with a payroll less than $140M, almost $100M "away from the luxury tax threshold." However, they have "given out just a single contract of more than two years to any free agent since 2019." This offseason, where the free agent pool is "as deep as it’s been in years," the Red Sox "find themselves pretending that they have to curb their spending somewhere" (BOSTON HERALD, 12/6). In Boston, Peter Abraham wrote there was a time when Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner were "in on every big-time free agent or trade target." It was a franchise that "roiled the industry with bold moves." Abraham: "The Sox were players. They were one of the teams that set the tone." Now they are "Team Caution, casting a wide net on players who would be solid additions," but "not jumping in to chase (Justin) Verlander, Aaron Judge, or the other big names." Under Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, they "throw jabs, not roundhouses." They have the resources to "chase players like Judge," but they are just "choosing not to" (BOSTON GLOBE, 12/6).
Sports Business Journal
Pirates get top pick in first MLB draft lottery
At the inaugural MLB draft lottery last night at the Winter Meetings, the Pirates "pulled off a Sidney Crosby-style stunner and secured the top pick next summer." It marks the "second time in three years the Pirates will pick first overall and the sixth time in franchise history." The Pirates held the "same 16.5% odds of securing the top pick" as the Nationals and A's. The 18 clubs that did not qualify for the postseason were eligible for the lottery, "with six given fewer than a 1% chance of getting it." Adopted as part of the sport’s latest CBA, the draft lottery "was used to determine the top six spots, most of any professional sport" (PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE, 12/7).
Comments / 0