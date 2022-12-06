ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Family Life With Longtime Love Michael Douglas Is Only Getting 'Better And Better'

“Better and better!”Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones got candid about her more than two-decade-spanning marriage this week, revealing that her family life with husband Michael Douglas has only been on the up and up lately. On Monday, December 5, the mom-of-two shared her appreciation for her brood while attending the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History with her son, Dylan Douglas."I enjoy every minute with this guy,” she said referencing the 22-year-old, who accompanied her to the red carpet event in Los Angeles, Calif. “Well, he's a good son. It's just the best.” CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SHARES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT PRIVACY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Has a Refreshing Take on Why She Doesn't Want Her Marriage to Michael Douglas to Be 'Relationship Goals'

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves being married to Michael Douglas, but she doesn’t want the pressure of their marriage to become a “relationship goals” hashtag. The 53-year-old actress is here to remind everyone that they have issues just like any other couple  — life is not always sunshine and roses.  “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she explained in a new interview with InStyle. What works for their 22-year marriage, which includes daughter Carys, 19, and son Dylan, 22,...
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
People

Ted Danson and Cheers Cast Mourn Kirstie Alley: 'So Grateful for All the Times She Made Me Laugh'

Kirstie Alley died from cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE Ted Danson and members from the cast of Cheers are mourning former costar Kirstie Alley, who died of cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE. "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do," Danson said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I watched an old episode of Cheers."  "It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes," the...
iheart.com

Hottie Actress Teri Hatcher Turns 58 Today

Kim Basinger is 69 (“9 ½ Weeks,” “Batman,” “L.A. Confidential,” “8 Mile,” “Fifty Shades Darker”) (FAST FACT: She’s mom to Ireland Baldwin, whom she shares with ex Alec Baldwin) Teri Hatcher is 58 (“Lois & Clark: The New...
HAWAII STATE
cottagesgardens.com

New York Victorian That Starred in the Julia Roberts Film ‘Stepmom’ Just Listed for $3.75M

If this grand Victorian home with its historical charm, welcoming exterior, and Hudson River views looks familiar to you, there’s a reason for that. The enchanting house has made appearances on the big screen with some pretty famous co-stars. Perhaps most notably, this Nyack property was a film location for the 1998 movie Stepmom alongside Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy