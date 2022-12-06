Read full article on original website
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Family Life With Longtime Love Michael Douglas Is Only Getting 'Better And Better'
“Better and better!”Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones got candid about her more than two-decade-spanning marriage this week, revealing that her family life with husband Michael Douglas has only been on the up and up lately. On Monday, December 5, the mom-of-two shared her appreciation for her brood while attending the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History with her son, Dylan Douglas."I enjoy every minute with this guy,” she said referencing the 22-year-old, who accompanied her to the red carpet event in Los Angeles, Calif. “Well, he's a good son. It's just the best.” CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SHARES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT PRIVACY...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Has a Refreshing Take on Why She Doesn't Want Her Marriage to Michael Douglas to Be 'Relationship Goals'
Catherine Zeta-Jones loves being married to Michael Douglas, but she doesn’t want the pressure of their marriage to become a “relationship goals” hashtag. The 53-year-old actress is here to remind everyone that they have issues just like any other couple — life is not always sunshine and roses. “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she explained in a new interview with InStyle. What works for their 22-year marriage, which includes daughter Carys, 19, and son Dylan, 22,...
Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals secret to 22-year marriage to Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married for more than two decades, the actor has reflected on their enduring relationship
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were in attendance at the White House on Sunday for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
The co-star Julia Roberts once called 'completely disgusting' revisits their 'absurd' feud
Who remembers Julia Roberts' 1993 comments about I Love Trouble co-star Nick Nolte?
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Bridget Moynahan’s Son Said She Was ‘Wild’ After Watching Her in ‘Coyote Ugly’
'Blue Bloods' star Bridget Moynahan's young son had an intense reaction to seeing his mom dance on the titular bar in the film.
John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
Ted Danson and Cheers Cast Mourn Kirstie Alley: 'So Grateful for All the Times She Made Me Laugh'
Kirstie Alley died from cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE Ted Danson and members from the cast of Cheers are mourning former costar Kirstie Alley, who died of cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE. "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do," Danson said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I watched an old episode of Cheers." "It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes," the...
Boy Meets World Alum Recalls Being Excluded From Key Episode And Having To Watch It Be Filmed
Boy Meets World alum Jason Marsden recalled being excluded from a key episode while having to watch it be filmed.
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Steve Guttenberg Remembers ‘It Takes Two’ Costar Kirstie Alley After Her Death: ‘The World Is a Bit Empty’
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Paying tribute. Steve Guttenberg is remembering his late It Takes Two costar Kirstie Alley after her death at age 71. “Kirstie met me at her house with a tuna sandwich on my favorite bread,” the Three Men and a Baby star, 64, recalled via Instagram on Monday, December 5, reminiscing about filming the […]
Hottie Actress Teri Hatcher Turns 58 Today
Kim Basinger is 69 (“9 ½ Weeks,” “Batman,” “L.A. Confidential,” “8 Mile,” “Fifty Shades Darker”) (FAST FACT: She’s mom to Ireland Baldwin, whom she shares with ex Alec Baldwin) Teri Hatcher is 58 (“Lois & Clark: The New...
New York Victorian That Starred in the Julia Roberts Film ‘Stepmom’ Just Listed for $3.75M
If this grand Victorian home with its historical charm, welcoming exterior, and Hudson River views looks familiar to you, there’s a reason for that. The enchanting house has made appearances on the big screen with some pretty famous co-stars. Perhaps most notably, this Nyack property was a film location for the 1998 movie Stepmom alongside Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon.
