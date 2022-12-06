Read full article on original website
Related
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
Dove Cameron Said That Selena Gomez Told Her "What Not To Do" As A Disney Channel Star
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set
Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
How to watch the Golden Globes nominations announcement live
Hollywood’s biggest party is ready to open its doors once again. One year after the Golden Globes were left without a television home for the first time in decades, the ceremony will be back on NBC in early January to kick-start awards season. The 2023 Golden Globes take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. But before the 2023 Golden Globe Award winners are revealed, the nominees must be announced. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Golden Globes nominations announcement live and online. How to watch the 2023 Golden Globes nominations Nominees for the 2023 Golden...
Is this the end of TV? Broadcasters prepare for online-only switch
As ITVX launches and the BBC gets ready to stream not beam, will event viewing become a thing of the past?
This Gen X TikToker Is Going Viral For Her Expectation-Defying Approach Toward Aging, And I'm Obsessed With Her
"I don’t dress to look younger, I dress to compliment my body and how I feel."
Comments / 0