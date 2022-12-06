Read full article on original website
New York Post
Liberal media refuses to tell full truth about transgender kids
The other night, I was at dinner with friends: brilliant, talented people who love to converse about a wide range of topics. But every time I brought up gender issues, the table got quiet. They looked at their plates, or at each other. At one point, I mentioned that puberty blockers followed by cross-sex hormones in adolescents—the pathway of “gender-affirming care”—are likely to cause sterility. My friend said: “I don’t want to know.” And perhaps that’s how we on the Left got here. I know that part of their refusal to even look at me is the way I deliver this information in...
Legal opposition to NYC homeless policy politically motivated, Eric Adams says
Mayor Adams doubled down on his new mental health policy that calls for city cops to bring homeless people involuntarily for psychiatric evaluation and potentially commit them to a hospital, and slammed a legal challenge as politically driven. “It is really unfortunate that we are trying to use our political motivation to get in the way of motivating people to take care of those individuals,” the centrist Democrat told CNN’s Michael Smerconish Saturday, without offering specifics. The mayor was responding to questions about legal papers filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court by a coalition of lawyers and activists seeking to immediately halt...
