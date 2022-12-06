Read full article on original website
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
WILX-TV
One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested after troopers found guns and drugs in a car stopped on I-69. Michigan State Police said troopers from Lansing stopped a car on I-69 in Eaton County. There, they found a 43-year-old man from Indiana who was driving. While investigating, officials found methamphetamine along with guns and ammunition in the car.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Victim identified in I-96 crash in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man has died after a crash Thursday, Dec. 8, on I-96, sheriff’s deputies said. Louis Rumsey, 50, of the Lake Odessa-area, has died, police said. A medical condition may have contributed to the crash, police said. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on...
WILX-TV
‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
Early morning crash in Livingston County kills 40-year-old driver from Fenton, MSP says
A deadly crash in Livingston County has claimed the life of a 40-year-old Fenton resident early Friday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
Lake Odessa man killed in crash during medical emergency
Police believe the crash happened when 50 year-old Louis Rumsey began suffering a medical emergency.
WILX-TV
East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing have found Delicia Markiyah Oliver, a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing. According to authorities, she was last seen near the Kroger located on Lake Lansing Road. She was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat and light blue jeans. A...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
Police need help in solving arson, car theft cases
From bridge arsony to a car theft, multiple law enforcment agencies need your help this week.
Lansing sees an increase in catalytic converter theft
Amid a national surge in catalytic converter theft, one Lansing car dealership is searching for answers.
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
UpNorthLive.com
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
Deputies: Man dead after crash on I-96 near Saranac
A man died after likely suffering a medical emergency and then crashing near Saranac Thursday afternoon.
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
Charlotte mom says her son was assaulted on a school bus
The mom of a student in Charlotte Public Schools says her child was assaulted on a district school bus.
WWMTCw
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
WWMTCw
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
Wet hay suspected cause of barn fire near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Wet hay stored in a pole barn might have ignited a blaze that brought the whole building down Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. At about 3:34 p.m. Dec. 7, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 8400 block of Seymour Road in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, for a reported barn fire.
