Read full article on original website
Related
The Marines Have Landed at Lufkin’s Walmart & They Need Your Help
The Marines Have Landed... ...and they need your help to help others in East Texas. Every year, Brian Crews and his wonderful volunteers from the Marine Corps Reserve canvas the area for weeks during the holidays trying to make sure that kids have a great Christmas through the Toys for Tots program.
Legacy Fitness In Nacogdoches, Texas Closes Temporarily Leaving Members Confused
Legacy Fitness in Nacogdoches sent out an app alert to their gym members that they were changing out some equipment. A moving truck was spotted there, and after some members took a look around they found that all of the equipment was removed. Though there hasn't been any further official...
Luxurious Crown Colony Movie Lovers Home In Lufkin, Texas
There are some homes for sale that just have it all. That's what I thought when I saw this home listed for $1.45 million dollars in Lufkin. If you put that much of your hard-earned cash down for a place to live, there are just some things that you would expect to have. For the price, this house has way more than you could ever need.
Iconic Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas Building Is Ready For A New Owner
It is rare that one of the larger iconic buildings in downtown Nacogdoches comes up for sale. It is one that just by looking at the picture you know exactly where it is located. Godtel has moved to a new location on Douglass road, resulting in the Redland Hotel being...
Lufkin, Texas Names New Parks and Recreation Director
The City of Lufkin has announced the addition of a Lufkin native to its management team. Buddy Timme has been named as the director of the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department. Timme was selected for the role following a nationwide search with more than 60 applicants, according to...
East Texas man accused of breaking into house shot by homeowner
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was shot by a homeowner after officials said he forced his way into a house on Friday afternoon. The man tried to enter a Lufkin house through a back door, said city officials. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street. […]
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
Lufkin Salvation Army Angel Trees Full of ‘Forgotten Angels’
This Friday, December 9 is the deadline for all gifts to be returned of the Lufkin Salvation Army Tree. Unfortunately, there are still a number of "forgotten angels" yet to be adopted. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in Lufkin provides toys and Christmas gifts for more than 800 children...
#TyressTuesday: Continuing to keep a Jacksonville teenager's spirit alive
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville mom has sparked a social media movement with a hashtag. It’s called #TyressTuesday and can be seen across the nation. It’s all to honor 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who left his home on Aug. 22, 2020 and never returned. Gipson's mother LaVance Wooten...
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses
One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
12 Cadets Graduate from Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy
A job in law enforcement is tough. So, it would stand to reason that the training and education to someday wear a badge would be rigorous. That is always the case with the Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy. On Thursday, December 1, officials recognized Class 112’s successes, as Class members...
Nacogdoches City Council approved resolution requesting TxDOT to close 6 turn arounds on Loop 224
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday requesting TxDOT to close six of the eight turn arounds on the west part of Loop 224. “The City of Nacogdoches hopes that by closing the majority of the turn arounds it will make the west loop a safer area to travel,” […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches proposes shutting down six crossovers due to safety concerns
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is looking to make a four-mile stretch of road on Stallings Drive safer for the community. They’re proposing the closure of six of eight crossovers that allow people to make u-turns, which City Engineer Steve Bartlett says are unsafe. “The crossovers,...
KLTV
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A former Angelina County road engineer who was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document has declined a plea offer. Chuck Walker appeared in court Tuesday where his attorney said he had received a plea offer, but declined it. Walker is accused of...
'#StillCrusing' : Kim Cruse returns home to Woodville after The Voice Top 8 elimination
WOODVILLE, Texas — Woodville native Kim Cruse is back home after being eliminated from the top 8 of season 22 of NBC's The Voice. The Team Legend singer sang “All By Myself” for the Semifinals Eliminations on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Cruse was eliminated right before the...
Bears bury the Bulldogs
Bears bury the Bulldogs Subhead Back for third swing at semi-finals Analysis And Commentary By Chris Watlington Thu, 12/08/2022 - 06:35 Image The Timpson Bears are headed to the state semifinals for a third consecutive year following their 34-13...
2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches announces retirement
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement on Tuesday. His last day at the job will be on Dec. 31. He said it has been an honor to hold this position. “I have done my best to serve you all with honor and integrity. When I took office there […]
KTRE
Crockett emergency crews respond to gas leak
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: CenterPoint is on scene making repairs, according to the Houston County fire marshal; there is no longer a hazard to the public. Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. near Lewis Circle. The Crockett Fire Department,...
OFFICIALS: 2 dead, 3 hurt after hydraulic line ruptures on East Texas oil rig site
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — Two people are dead and three people were hospitalized following a Monday night incident at an oil rig site in San Augustine. According to Sheriff Robert Cartwright with San Augustine Fire Dept., just before 8 p.m., a hydraulic line ruptured after a piece of equipment came loose while crews were trying to start up an old well off FM 353.
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0