How Stars Like Billie Eilish Cate Blanchett, Ayo Edebiri and Emma Stone are Making Red Carpet Fashion Sustainable
“It’s very difficult as a stylist to be entirely sustainable,” says London-based Karen Clarkson, whose clients include Lashana Lynch, Samantha Morton and Joey Richardson. “You can’t save the world by fashion styling. It’s about trying to incorporate little things we can be doing into our work.” The stylist and creative director recently dressed Richardson in a vintage Catherine Walker power-shoulder gown, rather than in a new piece of clothing, for the premiere of Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Behind the scenes, Clarkson recycles, employs reusable garment bags, reuses foundation garments when possible and avoids disposable supplies like sticky lint rollers. Clarkson also pulls...
The Beautiful, Unsettling Work of Dutch Photographer Paul Kooiker
Paul Kooiker isn’t interested in conventionally beautiful fashion photography. “The realistic, perfect colour image is not my cup of tea,” the celebrated Dutch photographer says over Zoom from his studio in Amsterdam, adding with a wry smile, “I also find it a little bit boring.” Over the past three decades, Kooiker has carefully built his own distinctive visual universe – one where body parts roam free from their owners, cinematic beauty is tinged with the unsettling, and everyday objects are twisted by narratives of fetish, surrealism and sculptural composition. As an exhibition of his fashion imagery prepares to open at Foam Amsterdam, the artist says of his singular practice: “I really cannot be a different photographer than I am.”
A Young Stylist’s Ode to the Tamil Diaspora
“Poitu varen” – meaning ‘I will return’ in Tamil – is what the parents of young stylist Aathirai Valentine said to their homeland of Sri Lanka when they were forced to leave. The Sri Lankan Civil War (1983-2009) rocked the lives of millions, with thousands going missing – soon assumed killed – and causing a mass displacement of the Sri Lankan diaspora. Her parents started anew in Berlin, and later Valentine searched to reconnect with her Tamil roots. Diaspora Survival Tactics, a photo series conceptualised and styled by Valentine is the product of her quest.
