Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
Elon Musk Squares Off With City of San Francisco After Turning Conference Rooms Into Bedrooms
Despite Musk's intense leadership style, hundreds of people are still applying to work at Twitter.
Comments / 0