Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
US News and World Report
Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence
(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
US News and World Report
Russia's Bout Feels Terrible, Wants Drawings Back From U.S. -TASS
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife. She said Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for...
US News and World Report
Putin: Russia May Have to Make Ukraine Deal One Day, but Partners Cheated in the Past
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would likely have to reach agreements regarding Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements. Putin said Germany and France - which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in...
US News and World Report
Viktor Bout, the Arms Dealer Russia Has Swapped for Brittney Griner
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from jail in Russia on Thursday in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, according to U.S. and Russian officials. Here are some key facts about Bout:. - He became one of the...
US News and World Report
Russia Wants to Turn Ukraine Into 'Dependent' Like Belarus, Wife of Jailed Nobel Laureate Says
OSLO (Reuters) -Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a "dependent dictatorship" like Belarus, the wife of jailed Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski said on Saturday upon receiving the prize on his behalf, speaking his words. Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties won the...
US News and World Report
Slovak Government at Risk of Collapse as Rivals Call No-Confidence Vote
(Reuters) -The fate of Slovakia's minority government hung in the balance on Thursday as opposition parties launched a no-confidence motion and the Cabinet scrambled to win support for its budget and planned windfall taxes on the energy sector. Opposition groups have accused Prime Minister Eduard Heger's government of doing too...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Pledges Deeper Japan Security Cooperation as Senior Lawmaker Visits
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged on Saturday to deepen security cooperation with Japan to ensure freedom in the Indo-Pacific, during a meeting with a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Although Japan and Chinese-claimed and democratically governed Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic ties,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sarah Krivanek Deported From Russia
(Reuters) -Sarah Krivanek, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's airport late on Thursday. Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai. The website of Moscow's Domodedovo airport showed...
US News and World Report
China Eastern Takes Delivery of the World's First Made-In-China C919 Jet
BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment. The plane, a rival to the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families,...
US News and World Report
Finnish Foreign Minister Says Missing Clear Date on NATO Ratification by Turkey
(Reuters) - Finland's foreign minister said on Thursday that many issues over Turkey's concerns over terrorism set out in a memorandum to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO had been clarified though a date for ratification by Ankara remained missing. "What we are still missing is the clear date,...
US News and World Report
Belarus to Allow Ukraine Grain Transit With No Preconditions - U.N
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would allow, without preconditions, the transit of grain from Ukraine through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said. Belarus, used by its ally Russia as a staging ground for Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of...
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Promises to Pursue Crackdown on Protesters; Cleric Critical of Execution
DUBAI (Reuters) -A prominent dissenting Sunni cleric on Friday said the death sentence of an Iranian protester involved in anti-government unrest violated sharia law, as President Ebrahim Raisi promised to press on with a crackdown a day after the man's execution. On Thursday, Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been...
US News and World Report
'The Worst Is Yet to Come': the Curse of High Inflation
(Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse. How did we get here? In two words: pandemic and war. A...
US News and World Report
Bulgaria to Send Its First Military Aid to Ukraine
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will send its first military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion after parliament on Friday approved a list of arms drawn up by the interim government. It had been one of the few EU countries not to send aid after the Russia-friendly Socialist party, a...
US News and World Report
Turkey Oil Tanker Logjam Snarls Russia Oil Sanctions
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey emerged as a critical stumbling block to a complex international plan to deprive Russia of wartime oil revenues as the number of tankers waiting to exit the Black Sea through Turkish straits continued to rise on Friday. Ankara has declined to scrap a new insurance inspection rule...
US News and World Report
Ukrainians Brave Return to Former Frontline Village After Russian Retreat
POSAD-POKROVSKE, Ukraine (Reuters) - When Russian forces advanced in the middle of last winter, the villagers of Posad-Pokrovske began to flee, joining compatriots from across the southern Ukrainian province of Kherson in a mass westward exodus. Over the past month, since Ukraine's army recaptured the provincial capital and surrounding territory,...
US News and World Report
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Halts Russian Crude Supplies to Turkish Refinery
LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's state oil firm SOCAR has paused purchases of Russian crude oil for its Turkish refinery, industry sources said, in a sign Western sanctions are starting to hit steady streams outside Europe and the United States. An EU embargo on Russian seaborne crude oil imports took effect...
US News and World Report
Russia Is Expanding Its Nuclear Arsenal, U.S. Defense Secretary Says
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (Reuters) -Russia is expanding and modernizing its nuclear arsenal, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced with setbacks in Ukraine, has repeatedly suggested he could use nuclear weapons. Austin's comments are in line with a...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Goal of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Safety Zone Is to 'Stop Ukraine Shelling'
(Reuters) -The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the main goal of a proposed safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was to "stop Ukraine shelling" the facility, while Kyiv said Moscow was storing advanced weapons on the site. Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused...
