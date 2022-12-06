‘Book Of Clarence’: Benedict Cumberbatch, David Oyelowo, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard & More Join Jeymes Samuel’s Biblical Story

Read full article on original website
Charlize Theron Says She Joined ‘Arrested Development’ To Save Her Career After ‘Aeon Flux’ Flopped
Remember “Aeon Flux“? No? Don’t worry, nobody does, and star Charlize Theron and director Karyn Kusama still try to forget it. Critics hated the action flick on its release in 2005, with it currently holding a 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It didn’t make back its budget at the box office either, taking in only $52 million on a $62 million budget. In a word, yikes.
‘Queer’: Luca Guadagnino Wants To Adapt The Early William S. Burroughs Novel With Daniel Craig In The Lead
Audiences didn’t take to Luca Guadagnino‘s “Bones And All,” likely due to its grim subject matter. But pay no mind to the film’s scant $11 million gross at the box office: critics loved the movie, and they love Guada, undeniably one of the best filmmakers working today. So, news about another project Guadagnino has in the works is cause for excitement because it’s another chance to see a cinematic vision only he may pull off.
First Look: Emilia Clarke In ‘The Pod Generation,’ Jonathan Majors In ‘Magazine Dreams’ & Brandon Cronenberg’s ‘Infinity Pool’ [Sundance]
Next month will see the return of the Sundance Film Festival; thankfully, we have a string of first looks of the 2023 lineup of films which includes Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor starring in the near future drama “The Pod Generation” that focuses on technology’s influence on pregnancies, Jonathan Majors-led bodybuilding pic “Magazine Dreams,” and director Brandon Cronenberg’s (“Possession”) new dystopian thriller “Infinity Pool,” which has Alexander Skarsgård (“The Northman”) and Mia Goth (“Pearl”) in lead roles.
‘Tracy Flick Can’t Win’: An ‘Election’ Sequel Is In The Works At Paramount+ With Reese Witherspoon & Director Alexander Payne Returning
Few ’90s comedies are as beloved as Alexander Payne‘s cult classic “Election.” Now, Deadline reports that Payne and Paramount Pictures have a sequel to the film in the works over at Paramount+, with Reese Witherspoon also on board to reprise her iconic role as Tracy Flick.
‘Scream 6’: Melissa Barrera Promises That Upcoming Sequel Is “Potentially A Hundred Times Gorier” Than The Rest Of The Horror Franchise
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett‘s horror “requel” “Scream” was a surprise success this past January. And everyone knows what that means: “Scream 6” is on the way, and fast. The sequel hits theaters next March, with Ghostface leaving Woodsboro for the first time to track down survivors from the last film. A slasher icon like Ghostface in NYC? Let’s hope “Scream 6” doesn’t end up like “Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.”
James Gunn Acknowledges The Massive DC Franchise Overhaul: “We Are Not Going To Make Every Single Person Happy”
Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter broke a lot of news about the DCU‘s future, with multiple bombshells in the mix about a drastic full reset for the franchise. The biggest one? Patty Jenkins‘ “Wonder Woman 3” is dead, and it’s possible “Man Of Steel 2” may get the ax, too. Amid that, lots of rumors too, particularly about casting turnover: Jason Momoa being recast as Lobo; Henry Cavill may or may not reprise his role as Superman.
‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, & The Horse’ Trailer: Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne & More Voice New Animated Apple Short
Given the glut of content, making time for short films is hard. But the new Apple TV+ animated short film “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse” looks like something special. Based on the internationally best-selling book of the same name by celebrated author Charlie Mackesy, this story of kindness, friendship, courage, and hope for viewers of all ages premieres globally on December 25, Christmas Day, on Apple TV+.
The 25 Best Films Of 2022
2022 was a generous year for movie lovers: a new Sight and Sound list was released to stir the pot about the greatest 100 films of all time; film festivals around the world returned to in-person experiences; even the whimsical gibberish from Nicole Kidman and AMC Theaters about going to see a movie gave us something to bond over as things adjusted to a strange but safer normal.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward, ‘Man Of Steel 2’ Could Be Dead, & DC Studios May Heading For A Drastic Reset
Earlier this week, Gal Gadot teased a “Wonder Woman” update on Twitter and an announcement. Fans thought it to mean good news, probably word about Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3,” and possibly an update, release date, or word that the project was officially moving forward. “A few years ago, it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” she wrote. “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything, I’m grateful for YOU, the fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”
‘Slow Horses’: Gary Oldman & Cast Return To Discuss Season 2, Potential Retirement, & More [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast host Mike DeAngelo gets pulled back into Apple TV+’s London-based spy series, “Slow Horses.” Based on the Mick Herron novel of the same name, the show follows Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the slovenly, irascible, insubordinate leader of Slough House —a destination for all of British Intelligence’s misfits and career f*ck-ups. In the second season, which premiered its first two episodes last week on Apple TV+, the derogatorily dubbed “Slow Horses” stumble into another far-reaching case when a former colleague of Jackson Lamb’s is found dead on a bus.
Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
Sam Mendes Reflects On His Love Of Theaters & Olivia Colman [Interview]
It goes without saying that some of the world’s foremost filmmakers were swept up in personal nostalgia during the stay-at-home period of the pandemic. Kenneth Branagh crafted Best Picture nominee “Belfast,” Steven Spielberg revisited his youth in “The Fablemans” and Alejandro Inarritu had something of an existential crisis with “Bardo.” It appears the world’s English-speaking critics have had enough after the recent response to Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light.”
Greta Gerwig Voted For Her ‘Little Women’ Over Partner Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story’ For Best Picture At 2020 Oscars
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are one of Hollywood’s major power couples of the moment. And the duo collaborate on next year’s “Barbie,” which, if word of mouth is right, may become a cultural sensation when it hits theaters next summer. But if their respective films are up for awards, as they were at the 2020 Oscars, don’t expect either Gerwig or Baumbach to vote for each other’s movies.
‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season Three Trailer: Forrest Whitaker’s Uptown Reign Returns In January
What would you do to gain control? Bumpy Johnson is back in the MGM+ series “Godfather of Harlem.” Season three sees the crime boss at war with the Cuban Mafia; it’s a deadly battle that could cost Johnson everything he’s worked for and loves. He’ll also face off against rival Italians, Latin assassins, and the government. When the CIA gets involved, the stakes get even higher for a community battling against social injustice.
The Best TV Shows & Mini-Series Of 2022
The streaming age might be in flux as we speak. The biggest story of the year, without question—which maybe some people don’t recognize as the biggest story of the year, but trust us, it was— was the Netflix stock crash of April 2022. After years of flying high, Wall Street suddenly turned on Netflix, turned on streaming, and started rethinking their evaluations of the profit margins on streaming. This news rocked the film and TV industry. After all, this was only two years after Bob Iger, Disney, and all the other streamers pointed to the rafters and said, the future of our business is streaming; we’re putting all our eggs in those baskets. And lay thousands of eggs they did, which is—wait for it, I’m getting to it—the reason why two years later, we are absolutely underwater and inundated with so much great television that no human on earth has the time to watch.
‘Hunters’ Season 2 Trailer: Al Pacino Returns for Final Season of Prime Video’s Nazi-Hunter Revenge Thriller
When the first season of “Hunters” concluded in 2020, its reception was divisive. The revenge thriller about a fictionalized band of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York City seemed destined to generate controversy even as it was relentlessly promoted by Prime Video. Series creator and executive producer David Weil, at one point, had to defend his show against the Auschwitz Memorial, who criticized its non-historical depiction of the Holocaust and its aftermath. Nevertheless, “Hunters” found a passionate audience for its pulpy blend of violence, action, and comedy.
‘The Instigators’: Apple Original Films Lands Doug Liman’s Next Film With Matt Damon & Casey Affleck To Star
Doug Liman is working hard right now on his “Road House” remake with Jake Gyllenhaal for Amazon. But after that, he enters the world of Apple Original Films for his next feature. Apple announced today that Liman’s next film will be “The Instigators,” which sees the director reteam with “The Bourne Identity” lead Matt Damon.
James Cameron Says The Motion Capture VFX In ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Much Better Than Marvel’s Thanos: “Give Me A Break… It’s Not Even Close”
James Cameron isn’t shy about voicing his opinions, though they may be slightly arrogant. But after making some of the most commercially successful films of all time, it makes sense that Cameron comes off as a little smug. A recent video interview with ComicBook.com (via Variety) is case and point, as the director couldn’t help but compare the VFX of his new film, “Avatar: The Way Of Water” against Marvel movies.” No surprise that Cameron thinks his film’s use of motion capture technology is way, way better than anything else.
DC Studios May Recast Jason Momoa From Aquaman To Lobo In The Near Future
DC Fans got a lot of shocking news yesterday about the DCEU‘s future. In short, there may be a massive, drastic reset for the brand on the horizon, with some upcoming films now scrapped. Patty Jenkins‘ “Wonder Woman 3“? Dead. “Man Of Steel 2“? Also possibly dead. Fans expected big shake-ups after James Gunn and Peter Safran came on as the new DC Studios heads, but not this much so soon. And with a pivotal presentation by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week, expect even more shattering news in the coming days.
National Board Of Review Names ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Its Best Picture Of 2022
No other film caused as big a sensation this year as “Top Gun: Maverick.” No other movie made as much money either, with Joseph Kosinski‘s film making $1.478 billion at the worldwide box office. Time will tell if James Cameron‘s “Avatar: The Way Of Water” overtakes “Maverick” on both fronts, but there’s one thing that film won’t do: it won’t be the National Board Of Review‘s Best Picture of 2022.
