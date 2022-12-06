Read full article on original website
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Weekend edition
Obituary for Garland "Tuffy" Howell, Barry C. Robinson.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Friday paper
Local, state, and national news, sports and more.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Thursday edition
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.Clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Barry C. Robinson
A celebration of life for Barry C. Robinson, 72, former Clinton, OK resident and now of Cape Girardeau, MO, will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 10:00 am, at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel in Clinton. Barry was born in Clinton, OK on May 1, 1950, to Corwen and Billie...
Clinton Daily News
Garland “Tuffy” Howell
A Graveside Service for Garland “Tuffy” Howell 93, Custer County Educator and Farmer will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the Fairview Cemetery in Putnam, OK officiated by Rev. Dean Brookshire and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. There will be a book...
