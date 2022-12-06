Read full article on original website
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 to likely end Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning soccer's biggest prize
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of...
Soccer-Morocco's World Cup dream continues as Portugal are eliminated
DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Morocco wrote World Cup history on Saturday night as the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semi-finals, continuing their surprise run in Qatar with a shock 1-0 victory over the highly fancied Portugal.
