WOW. Not the Steve Darden I know. But, although I know of all this let me say this about Steve. A couple of years ago we were homeless. Had it not been for Steve Darden I would be dead. I have some serious health problems mainly my heart. Along comes Steve Darden. So, he makes sure we are ok us his card, with his phone no. tells us if anyone bothers us to show his card etc.SO he then got us a room at the Shelter at the Hilton. Now in Transitional housing. None of this would've been possible had it not been for Lt. Darden and his kindness and caring. We will always be grateful to this man, who showed us he has a heart of gold. Thank you again Steve you will be forever in our hearts. We love you.
Wow I can’t believe this is being said about him I’ve been knowing him for years never gave me an indication of rudeness always been helpful kind and shown a lot of respect ✊ continue to do your work and remember when they stop talking about you it’s a problem they’re just hateful and hating on your success
