ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Comments / 15

Maureen McGlynn
3d ago

WOW. Not the Steve Darden I know. But, although I know of all this let me say this about Steve. A couple of years ago we were homeless. Had it not been for Steve Darden I would be dead. I have some serious health problems mainly my heart. Along comes Steve Darden. So, he makes sure we are ok us his card, with his phone no. tells us if anyone bothers us to show his card etc.SO he then got us a room at the Shelter at the Hilton. Now in Transitional housing. None of this would've been possible had it not been for Lt. Darden and his kindness and caring. We will always be grateful to this man, who showed us he has a heart of gold. Thank you again Steve you will be forever in our hearts. We love you.

Reply
7
lovely lady
3d ago

Wow I can’t believe this is being said about him I’ve been knowing him for years never gave me an indication of rudeness always been helpful kind and shown a lot of respect ✊ continue to do your work and remember when they stop talking about you it’s a problem they’re just hateful and hating on your success

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Things to Know Before You Move to Vallejo, California

Whether you are looking for a good place to live in California or are considering relocating, Vallejo is a great option. Located 30 miles north of San Francisco, the city is one of the largest in Solano County. If you are moving to Vallejo, California for the first time or...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death

VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family, friends fear for Bay Area woman abducted in Mexico

SAN MATEO -- Concerns were mounting among family and friends over the whereabouts of Monica De Leon, a Bay Area woman who was abducted on the streets of Tepatitlán de Morelos, Mexico, in late November.A flyer posted on a Facebook page dedicated to locating the 29-year-old says she was last seen walking her dog in the city near Guadalajara while visiting on Nov. 29. She was reportedly forced into a van while on her way to a local gym around 5 p.m.Since that time, her family has grown frustrated with local authorities in Tepatitlán de Morelos."We would ask Mexican officials...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in connection with battery, other crimes in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with battering two men in a hotel parking lot. Kyler Udell, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and battery resulting in serious injury, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 10:14 a.m., officers responded to […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop robbery in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide, according to a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street around 5:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect sought in fatal shooting of man Thursday morning in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - A man was fatally shot in Vallejo early Thursday morning, and police investigators are searching for a suspect. A Vallejo police spokesperson said Thursday evening that the incident, in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street, occurred at approximately 5:34 a.m. That is when officers responded to the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

Deadly East Sacramento shooting of Charles Starzynski was targeted, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The October slaying of a 70-year-old man during a robbery in East Sacramento was targeted, officials said on Thursday. The Sacramento Police Department said Charles Starzynski was killed on N Street while on his way to the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Officers believe the two suspects, Desean Brasser Jr. and Tajenae Cooper — both 23 years old — followed Starzynski from a nearby bank before the killing took place.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Vallejo police investigate fatal shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead, Thursday. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee St. just before 6 a.m., Thursday morning. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to officials.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police searching for wanted suspect in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A heavy police presence was searching in Citrus Heights on Friday for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus HeightsSacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect may have entered.At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.This is a developing story.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond homicide still unsolved 7 years later

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – It was around this time in 2015 that a young woman was shot dead while sitting in a car in Richmond. Her killer has still not been named or found. Police don’t think 20-year-old Ronique Gardner-Williams was the intended target. They believe it was a matter of being at the wrong […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy