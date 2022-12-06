Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: December 9-11
Eat some cheesy chicken flautas, El Paraiso, noon to 3 p.m., $11.25. Make it a Flauta Friday and chow down on these amazing flautas at El Paraiso in Downtown Urbana. These three flautas are perfectly crispy and served piping hot with a cheesy chicken filling, plus sides of rice, beans, and pico de gallo. If you can't make it for lunch, the restaurant opens back for dinner at 4 p.m. and stays open until 8 p.m. (AB)
smilepolitely.com
The IMC has a new stage and is celebrating on Saturday
Urbana's Independent Media Center — with the help of the Twin City Theatre Company and the U of I Department of Theatre — has built a new stage and is hosting a celebration this Saturday. Starting at 4:30 p.m., performers will take the stage providing everything from music...
smilepolitely.com
Filippo’s of Mahomet: Old school kitch and outstanding Italian food
If you live in Mahomet like I do, the phrase, “Wanna get Filippo’s?” will always be met with a resounding “Yes.” If you’re a regular customer, you also know that due to the popularity of this family owned small business, delivery can take upwards of two hours on any given night. Last year, I was thrilled to learn that Filippo’s pizza can be purchased un-baked to be enjoyed at your convenience. They will even deliver said take-and-bake pie. This is an excellent option for anyone with a crazy schedule, and no time to have a sit-down meal. My family and I decided to avoid the wait and dine-in at Filippo’s for the very first time in our 10-year residence in Mahomet.
smilepolitely.com
Closed for good: Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Cafe, and holiday Miracle Bar
Everyday Kitchen Restaurant, Bar, Cafe, and even the pop-up Miracle Bar have closed permanently, as of yesterday. The restaurant was a handsome place for dinner, and Julie just visited the seasonal Miracle Bar for festive drinks. All reservations for dinner at Everyday Kitchen and for Miracle Bar have been cancelled.
smilepolitely.com
Champaign’s tree collection will happen January 9th
If you are a real Christmas tree person who lives in Champaign, put January 9th on your calendar. The City of Champaign will be collecting trees for free that day. This won't be by zone like yard waste pickup. All trees need to be on the curb by 6 a.m. on the 9th. Collected trees will be chipped and made into mulch.
Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 7
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
smilepolitely.com
C-U Monthly Weather Review: November 2022
November is often a dynamic weather month in the Midwest, falling right in the peak of our seasonal transition from summer to winter. It's that special time of year where we can still flirt with 80-degrees but are also likely to see our first snowflakes of the season. November 2022 was no different offering early warmth, followed by a cold snap big enough that I thought it was certain to pull the entire month colder-than-average. Still, a late-month rally pulled us back to the warm side of average overall.
Danville woman celebrates 100th birthday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with a special gift: 100 letters from people she knows. Betty Meismer grew up milking cows on a farm east of Peoria in Benson. She graduated from Illinois State University with a teaching certificate and taught in a country school for four […]
WAND TV
Christmas Walk kicks off Dec. 7 in downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Christmas Walk returns to downtown Decatur on Wednesday. Each year, downtown Decatur celebrates the holiday season with an evening of shopping, fun, food, and drink. Downtown shops stay open later than usual business hours for people to finish or start their holiday shopping. >>...
smilepolitely.com
The Urbana Bike Project’s kids bike giveaway is December 17th
The Urbana Bike Project is giving away bikes for kids on Saturday, December 17th. You’ll need to bring your kid along so they can pick out their bike; bikes are free. It’s first come, first served, so get there early. Only one bike per kid, and bikes are probably sized for kids ages 1-10.
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
smilepolitely.com
Beckman researchers have shown that reading may help preserve memory skills
A team of researchers from Beckman Institute have been studying how reading for pleasure affects memory, and have found that it can help preserve memory skills as people get older. They studied both episodic and working memory. In the context of reading, episodic memory allows us to recall something that...
WAND TV
Little Miracles for Christmas to help struggling families this holiday season
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Local Danville couple Kasey and Daniel Swank started Little Miracles for Christmas to ensure every child could experience Christmas magic. “It started as a Covid-19 thing. We put the chairs six feet apart, we had hand sanitizer, masks, and everything. That was just for pictures with Santa,” said Kasey Swank.
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
“Light Up Danville” Outdoor Decorating Contest – Here are the Addresses
Every year, you have that one neighbor that outdoes everyone, right (or you are that person)? They light up their homes like Clark Griswold and brighten up the whole neighborhood! On the other hand, maybe their decorations are a bit simpler and more sophisticated yet beautiful to behold. Whether silly or serious, bold or basic, decorating your home could certainly light up someone’s life this season! Therefore, we are continuing the fun with our third annual Light up Danville Outdoor Decorating Contest.
smilepolitely.com
Urbana Arts Grants applications open on January 2nd
The City of Urbana's Arts & Culture Program recently announced the opening of its 2023 arts grant cycle. Grants will be accepted from January 2nd through 11:59 p.m. on January 31st. Learn more on the Arts Grants website. Top photo from the Urbana Arts & Culture Program Facebook page.
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR
Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
smilepolitely.com
Our 2023 C-U wishlist
As a concept, community and city planning or engineering have always been about the people — how to make workers' lives easier, how to make a family's life easier, or how to encourage an individual's desire to engage with their community. Though much has been done and improved on,...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Comments / 0