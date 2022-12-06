Read full article on original website
Related
Perú Selvático: Sonic Expedition into the Peruvian Amazon 1972-1986 – review
The lopsided, scratchy rhythms of cumbia, the music of Colombia and Peru, have enjoyed growing popularity in recent years, be it via antique recordings or slick, electro updates, many of them from Argentina. On Perú Selvático, pop archaeology explores some of cumbia’s most distant shores, specifically those of the upper Amazon in the 1970s, where towns hundreds of miles from the capital, Lima, spawned their own variations on the genre. Central to many of its 18 tracks is the twang of surf guitar, by then a bygone fad in its California birthplace but still hugely popular across swathes of South America. (Currently, much the same sound is being championed by Los Bitchos, a chi-chi female four-piece from London.)
Is this the end of TV? Broadcasters prepare for online-only switch
As ITVX launches and the BBC gets ready to stream not beam, will event viewing become a thing of the past?
Dua Lipa Serves Up Drama in a Black Crystalized Dress and Strappy Heels at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Celebrating the holidays in style, Dua Lipa hit the red carpet at the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York. Lipa served up elegance with her look, dressing in an all-black ensemble down to her feet. Lipa’s look centered around a floor-length gown featuring a strappy bodice and a ruffle laden skirt that pooled at her feet. The top featured a sparkling crystalized halter strap that helped reinforce the plain black ones on the shoulders and round her forearms. Although her shoes were mostly hidden under the hem the dress, Lipa wore black strappy sandals with geometric...
Comments / 0