Earlier this year, Rousselot Biomedical, a strategic segment established within Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) in 2018, launched a cobranding program to pair its own expertise in biomedical gelatins with some of the top biotechnology companies in order to speed up the development of new medical devices and medicines. The latest cobranding partner in the program is Australia-based Gelomics, which provides fully integrated 3D cell, organoid, and tissue culture technologies. Together, the two will work to create what Rousselot says will be the world’s first ready-to-use 3D cell culture kits based on its X-PURE GelMA material.
90 to 95 percent of the part files I received as a Regional Technical Manager for Desktop Metal were designed and proved out for another manufacturing process. Companies all over the map were looking for a better alternative for producing their components, sometimes because of supply chain issues, such as extremely long lead times (the longest I heard was 42 weeks).
According to a report from Israeli site CTech, leadership at Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) may be fighting for control over the electronics 3D printing company. CEO Yoav Stern has requested his stock options be repriced at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting on December 13. Doing so would give the executive the ability to become the largest shareholder, effectively giving him majority control over the firm. Nano’s leading proxy advisers, ISS and Glass Lewis, have recommended that shareholders vote against Stern’s request.
NextFlex, a Department of Defense (DoD) Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), announced that the organization will fund nine new projects related to flexible hybrid electronics (FHE). NextFlex is providing $4.2 million alongside $4.25 million contributed by participants, yielding a total of $8.45 million that will go towards additive manufacturing (AM) for electronics.
Wire DED microstructure metal wire developer Fortius Metals has received an investment of $2 million by AM Ventures. The company is a spin out of Elementum and makes wires that lead to better mechanical properties in Wire DED parts. Whereas the DED market is exploding in the number of OEMs and there is expanding interest, especially in oil and gas there have been very few companies that have worked on making better wire. Stock wire has been used and only Voestalpine has made specialized wire. If it holds true that better properties can result then Fortius´ market entry seems very timely.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Australian startup Sparc Technologies, a materials science company focused on developing industrial applications for graphene, announced that it has begun construction of a production facility devoted to graphene-based additive manufacturing (AM) materials. At the new site, located in Adelaide, Sparc intends to build up its production capacity for graphene-based coatings and composites to commercial scale.
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
We’re starting with a new 3D printer in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Peopoly announces its newly upgraded XXL V2, a massive MSLA system with higher resolution. In continuing news from the recent formnext, WASP presented 3D printers for recycled materials and customized serial production, and BigRep announced a partnership with German standardization authority umati to create a new common framework for machine integration in additive manufacturing. Finally, Minimass is a 3D printed concrete beam that’s much less wasteful.
LEGO have released a limited edition LEGO pogo stick that probably is made of Arkema PA 11 on powder bed fusion and probably colored using Dye Mansion. The 500 pogo sticks were made to commemorate a crowd funded LEGO book. The pogo sticks are currently on eBay for $300 to $1600 per piece. This is an example of LEGO´s deepening use of 3D printing after its Duck model which we believe was made using Evolve Additive´s STEP technology. Its also an example of a firm doing ´fan service´ with limited edition models. Rather than extract a lot of monetary value or just by making desirable limited editions guaranteed to sell out LEGO is getting feedback, building support and making core fans happy with 3D printed products. This could be a model for future 3D printing implementations in mass manufacturing.
Signode, a global manufacturer of a broad spectrum of automated packaging equipment, tools, and consumables, has launched its new BST Battery Powered Tool for Sealless Steel Strapping. Featuring an ergonomic design and multiple productivity-enhancing features, this new tool delivers unparalleled performance in demanding applications. The BST simplifies operation and maximizes...
The bane of 3D printing, particularly fused deposition modeling (FDM), has typically been the lack of isotropic strength between layers. Now, a group of firms—Zymergen (Nasdaq: ZY), Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B), 3D4Makers, and AON3D—have worked together to demonstrate high isotropy and strength in a new polyimide formulation. In tests by supported by The Royal Netherlands Navy’s Expertise Centre Additive Manufacturing (ECAM), a part made from Zymergen’s Z2 Polyimide filament was able to withstand 432 kg of load before failure.
Key Technology has introduced its new #16 Air Cleaner system for food processing facilities. The system uses positive air flow, which moves through a product as it falls above a diagonal screen, to push light debris up and into a collection hood. Removing extraneous vegetable matter (EVM), dirt, and other...
Ouster to Showcase Digital Lidar Technology and Applications at CES 2023
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced its attendance at CES Las Vegas 2023. Ouster will showcase its latest technology and solutions, including its OS and Digital Flash (DF) series sensors and a new product release, along with select customer and partner applications in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall – Booth #6541. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005343/en/ Ouster to exhibit at CES Las Vegas 2023 from January 5-8 in the LVCC West Hall Booth #6541. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Novel materials could revolutionise computer technology. Research conducted by scientists at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI using the Swiss Light Source SLS has reached an important milestone along this path. Microchips are made from silicon and work on the physical principle of a semiconductor. Nothing has changed here since the...
Both the IndyCar Series and Formula 1 announced sustainability plans this week with the U.S.-based series planning to run the St. Petersburg Grand Prix in March 2023 with 100% renewable fuel and the worldwide series saying that by 2030 it plans to have its schedule designed with regionality in mind as part of goal of reaching net zero carbon by 2030.
