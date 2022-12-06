ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Eye, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Four Pirates football players named All-COC

Four members of the 2022 Branson High School Football team have been named to the All-Central Ozark Conference team. Javen Finkbone was named first-team All-COC Defensive Back. Three of his teammates were named to the third-team All-COC squad: kicker Dane Efird, running back Cade Grimm, and defensive back Marshall Storm.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Joseph Milton Probasco

Joseph Milton Probasco, 88, of Springfield, MO passed away on November 29, 2022. Jospeh was born on July 14, 1934, in Edgewood, IA, the son of Harley and Gladys (Welch) Probasco. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Art and Jerry. Joseph is survived by his...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Sharon Lavon (Siman) Barnes

Sharon Lavon (Siman) Barnes, 79, of Springfield, MO passed away December 1, 2022, at her home. Sharon was born on September 15, 1943, in Springfield MO, the daughter of Jack and Helen (Bolin) Siman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Barnes; three sisters Jacqueline McMurray, Dorothy...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Samuel “Sam” W. Toles,

Samuel “Sam” W. Toles, 63, of Branson, MO passed away on December 6, 2022. Sam was born on December 4, 1959 in Anadarko, OK, the son of Jerven and Lola Mae (Ponder) Toles. Sam was a supervisor at the Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City, Oklahoma. He married the love of his life, Roanda Walker on December 1, 1995 in Oklahoma City, OK.
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

Rain, Minor Flooding Possible Starting Tonight

(KTTS News) — One to three inches of rain could fall across the Ozarks, from Wednesday night into Thursday. The National Weather Service says most of the rain will fall along and south of I-44, with the heaviest amounts between Anderson and Branson. Some isolated minor flooding will be...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Grand Jubilee, Comedy Jamboree hosting Christmas area appreciation

Grand Country Music Hall is offering the gift of area appreciation for two of their productions this month. Now through Saturday, Dec. 17, locals can take advantage of $10 tickets for both Grand Jubilee and Comedy Jamboree. Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Green, Douglas,...
BRANSON, MO
matadornetwork.com

This Beautiful Road Trip Through the Ozarks Will Take You To Places Netflix Never Showed You

Rugged mountaineers, isolated hill towns, outlaw hideouts — the Ozarks have always evoked adventure, remoteness, and mystery. After Native American nations and a scattering of French fur trappers, Scotch-Irish farmers were the first to settle this mountainous region, filling the hollers and ridges with bluegrass music and storytelling traditions. From fugitive Confederates to James Jesse and the Byrd family, those looking to flee have long sought the hard-to-reach Ozarks, but the mountains also beckon those souls, law-abiding or otherwise, who simply yearn to escape the rush and roar of city life. While the likes of the James Gang or the Bald Knobbers, notorious outlaw crews of days past, may no longer rule the hills, the old values of stalwart individualism, hospitality to strangers, and love of the outdoors live on.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

November Excellence Awards announced for Reeds Spring School

The Reeds Spring School District announced the district’s Excellence Award winners for the month of November. Every month, the Reeds Spring School District recognizes one non-teaching staff member and one certified teacher as Excellence Award winners. November’s recipients were Joyce Morris and Stephanie Smith. Morris has worked for...
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOLR10 News

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
REPUBLIC, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Harry Eugene Davis

Harry Eugene Davis, 81, of Branson, MO passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson. Harry was born on July 23, 1941 in West Stewartstown, NH. On March 27, 1964, he married his sweetheart, Mary Shirk in Chicago, IL. He and Mary had lived in California before moving to Branson.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Westbound I-44 west of Springfield is open again

UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Both lanes of I-44 West are now open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said that the two crashes that closed down I-44 this morning ended with several injuries. The first crash, which McClure verified involved a tractor-trailer unit that set on fire, two dump trucks, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

SIX hosting annual Christmas area appreciation, food drive

In honor of the season of giving, SIX is hosting their 2022 Area Appreciation and Food Drive this month at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Now through Friday, Dec, 30, local residents can see SIX for the admission price of only $6, plus applicable taxes and fees, with a donation of two non-perishable food items. All items collected during the food drive will benefit Christian Associates.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road. Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi. Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening....
SPRINGFIELD, MO

